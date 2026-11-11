Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle Sr. cut off his ankle monitor following child porn arrest

Federal judge orders Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., jailed without bond after he allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor.

Thomas Markle Sr. has been jailed without bond after he allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor following child pornography charges. Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle’s estranged father, was arrested in Florida on federal child pornography possession charges after authorities raided California storage units allegedly registered in his name.

Prosecutors say he cut off his ankle monitor four days after a judge ordered him to wear it while awaiting trial. Four days ago, Markle Sr., 82, was ordered to wear a location monitoring device after a federal judge allowed him to remain out of custody pending his trial, according to Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California.

Also read Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s estranged father, summoned to court for emergency hearing

Markle Sr. was arrested in Florida and is charged in the Central District of California with possession of child pornography.on Tuesday.

“Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions. We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him pending trial, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law. ”U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Saxe Griffin has since ordered Markle Sr. to be jailed without bond at a hearing in Tampa, representatives from Essayli’s office told The Times. Markle Sr. was arrested after federal authorities searched two storage units he allegedly rents in California.

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The storage units had been registered to Markle Sr. since 2008, with his most recent payments on both made in October via auto-pay. Meghan Markle ‘deeply distressed’ over child pornography allegations against father Thomas Markle Sr. After reports surfaced that Thomas Markle Jr. discovered explicit material involving minors in their father’s home, the Duchess of Sussex explains her choice to distance self from her father.

Inside the storage units, agents say they found approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child pornography. The affidavit describes two images that show an adult man with a nude prepubescent girl. A third image depicts a nude prepubescent girl what appears to be a motel room in the Philippines.

A witness who has known Markle Sr. since the 1970s identified him as the man in at least two photographs with a minor, according to the complaint. An external view of the Sean M. Gibbons U.S. Courthouse in Tampa, Fla.

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., is facing charges of child pornography possession.he’d found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child pornography images inside four large boxes at the Cebu, Philippines, home of his father, Markle Sr., and contacted authorities, according to the British tabloid the Sun. Meghan’s team issued a statement to The Times following reports of the news, writing that she was “deeply distressed. ”“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection.

That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” she continued, adding, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.

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”Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, was arrested Friday on a child pornography charge after federal authorities raided two storage units he allegedly rents in California.

“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” she said. Meghan’s relationship with her father, a former Hollywood lighting director, has been the subject of media scrutiny since 2018, when she and Prince Harry tied the knot. Markle Sr. did not attend the wedding.

Last month, Markle Sr. denied the accusations, calling them “bulls—” and “lies. ” If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine.

She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.