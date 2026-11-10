Meghan Markle's Father Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was arrested by federal authorities in Florida on one count of possession of child pornography. Meghan Markle made her first public appearance since the arrest at the European Parliament in Brussels for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, though she pulled out of a joint speech with Prince Harry following the news. Markle Sr. appeared in court in Tampa and was released on home detention with electronic monitoring. The arrest follows previous allegations from his son and reports of an investigation by authorities in the Philippines regarding child sex abuse material.

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was arrested by federal authorities in Florida on Friday on one count of possession of child pornography, made her first public appearance on Tuesday since her father, Thomas Markle Sr., was arrested by the FBI last week.

, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, a tribute to children who have died as a result of digital and social media harms. Meghan and Harry were initially scheduled to deliver a joint speech in Brussels, but Meghan pulled out of the joint address on Monday after news of her father's arrest broke. Federal authorities said illegal materials were allegedly found in storage units rented by Markle in Los Angeles.

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Markle made an appearance at the U.S. District Court in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, following his arrest. He did not enter a plea and was released on his own recognizance, with a judge ordering him to home detention with electronic monitoring.

Morgan Park High School students to walk out after football team staff changesallegations included in a report by The Sun that he was being investigated by authorities in the Philippines for allegedly possessing child sex abuse material following claims made by his son, Thomas Markle Jr., who is Meghan's half-brother.

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Markle Sr. called the allegations "sick lies" and "the worst thing anyone could accuse me of" in anThe Philippine Department of Justice later told ABC News the matter involving Markle Sr. was under investigation by an anti-trafficking task force in Cebu.a statement following publication of The Sun's report in October, saying she was "deeply distressed" at the news and that her "thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.

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