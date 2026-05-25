Meghan Markle's Family Jam Preferences Revealed

Meghan Markle has shared her family's jam preferences, revealing that her husband Prince Harry loves raspberry, her daughter Lilbet prefers strawberry, and her son Archie enjoys both flavors. The Duchess of Sussex also revealed her preferred jam flavor as orange marmalade.

Meghan Markle has said everyone in her family prefers a different flavour of her jams - and revealed their favourites. Prince Harry's favourite is raspberry, her daughter Lilbet, four, prefers strawberry and Archie, seven, enjoys both flavours.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, whose As Ever brand sells jam, rosé wine and flower sprinkles, said her preferred flavour was the orange marmalade. She also revealed her nicknames for her kids, referring to Archie as 'Arch' and Lilibet as 'Lil'. In a post on As Ever's Instagram promoting her jams, Meghan said: 'Everyone in my family has a different favourite. My husband loves the raspberry, Lil loves the strawberry and Arch likes both.

And I like the marmalade.

' The post is captioned: 'Inspired by the jams Meghan has created in her own kitchen and shared over the years, each spread reflects a small-batch, carefully balanced approach to flavor. 'Bright and fruit-forward with just a hint of tartness and a whisper of lemon, these spreads are crafted to highlight each fruit’s natural essence without overpowering it.

' Meghan's latest video comes days after she shared footage of Harry, 41, delivering a cake and gifting her a penguin statue present as the pair celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. Ahead of the launch of With Love, Meghan in March last year, the duchess said the 'make or break' cookery show helped her 'find herself' again. She described herself as a 'female founder' and 'entrepreneur', but not an influencer.

Join the discussionDo YOU think Meghan has successfully reinvented herself post-royals? What's your view? Meghan's As Ever brand was previously partnered with Netflix. But in March, months after the streaming giant dropped her lifestyle show amid savage reviews from critics, the companies split.

A spokesman for As Ever at the time confirmed to the Daily Mail: 'As Ever is grateful for Netflix's partnership through launch and our first year.

'We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own. 'We have an exciting year ahead and can't wait to share more. Ahead of the launch of With Love, Meghan in March last year, the duchess said the 'make or break' cookery show helped her 'find herself' again. She described herself as a 'female founder' and 'entrepreneur', but not an influencer.

'I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder and if the brand ends up influential, then that's great,' she told People magazine. I know the moment the Royal Family started to question Meghan's motivations. Hi! I'm Richard Eden, Diary Editor and author of the Palace Confidential newsletter.

Even before her wedding to Prince Harry, the then Meghan Markle set off alarm bells with an act my sources called 'a punch to the solar plexus'. It says so much about everything that has happened since... Sign up to the newsletter here to read what I discovered.

Last month, Meghan promised Patrick J Adams that a jar of her jam is 'en route' to him after her Suits co-star joked that he hadn't received one because he doesn't have enough social media followers. Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast last month, Patrick, who played Meghan's love interest Mike Ross in the legal drama, admitted 'I did not get a jam' after host Amanda Hirsch revealed she was sent flower sprinkles and spread from As Ever.

The duchess was mentioned multiple times during the episode, including when Amanda asked Patrick if she had ever sent him a 'handwritten note'.

'Yeah, I'm sure I got a handwritten note,' the actor replied, before praising Meghan's 'impeccable' and 'astonishing' penmanship. 'Did you get a jam? ' Patrick fired back before Amanda said she had received a care package containing As Ever's $15 flower sprinkles and $12 spread. He then joked, 'I don't have enough followers, I don't think,' as Amanda teased him, saying: 'You need to get on the list'





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Meghan Markle Family Jam Preferences As Ever Brand Netflix Partnership Royal Family Questions Palace Confidential Newsletter Suits Co-Star Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast As Ever Jam Patrick J Adams Handwritten Note Penmanship

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