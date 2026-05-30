Meghan Markle's Family-First Approach to As Ever Spreads

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been promoting her As Ever spreads with a family-first approach, revealing that everyone in her family has a different favorite jam, including her two children, Archie and Lilibet. The increasing frequency with which Lilibet has been pictured on Meghan's social channels reinforces the idea that As Ever is an extension of her life as a mother and homemaker.

Meghan Markle may have gone the influencer PR route when she first launched her As Ever spreads, but her latest social post promoting the collection signals a family-first approach .

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, revealed to fans that everyone in her family has a different favorite jam – including her two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, who turns five next week. It marks the latest milestone in what brand experts have suggested is a 'deliberate recalibration to the commercial strategy' by placing Meghan's role as a mother at the heart of everything As Ever does.

They pointed to the increasing frequency with which Lilibet has been pictured on the Duchess's social channels, meaning royal fans have seen more of the little princess over the past 12 months than ever before. Beginning with her fourth birthday post on June 4, 2024, Meghan has shared over 13 videos and photos of Lilibet – including giving her followers the clearest glimpse of her face on Valentine's Day.

'Mama's little helper' was also recently spotted sitting on the floor of Meghan's walk-in wardrobe as the Duchess chose her outfits for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva in solidarity with those affected by online harm. In March, Lilibet appeared in a promotional clip for As Ever's Mother's Day collection earlier this year as fans admired the four-year-old's fiery red hair and beautiful sundress.

PR and branding experts told the Daily Mail that there has been a 'noticeable shift in Meghan's approach to featuring her children on public social media' over the last year, adding it 'reinforces the idea that As Ever is an extension of her life as a mother and homemaker'. Meghan Markle and her daughter Lilibet, four, in a promotional post for As Ever's Mother's Day Edit released in Marc





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