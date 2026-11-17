Philippine police have filed three charges tied to alleged child sexual abuse material against Thomas Markle Sr., who already faces a separate U.S. criminal case and is accused of cutting off his ankle monitor.

Philippine police have filed three charges against Thomas Markle Sr. tied to alleged child sexual abuse material, according to iTV. The charges are separate from a criminal case he already faces in the United States.

Police File Charges Against Thomas Markle Sr

The new charges include two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting, or importing child sexual abuse or exploitation material, and one count of possessing such material, law enforcement officials familiar with the case told People. The development follows a report by The Sun in which Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., said he found hundreds, if not thousands, of child sex abuse images in boxes at his father's former home in Cebu, Philippines, while clearing out the property.

Also read Thomas Markle Sr Charged in Philippines with Child Sexual Abuse Material Offenses

Markle Jr. told the newspaper in October that he reported the images to police in the Philippines and contacted the FBI in the U.S. He said the material included pornographic images and videos of girls no older than 10 or 11. He also said he reported the discovery in July to an FBI hotline, the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children and state police in Pennsylvania.

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Markle Sr. has denied the claims, calling them sick lies in a statement to the media. He previously resided in the Philippines but recently returned to America, where he was already charged with crimes related to child sexual abuse materials. In the U.S. case, FBI agents searched two storage units in California registered to the 82-year-old Markle and seized approximately 78 items, including film negatives, slides and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material.

Investigators say Markle had rented the units since 2008 and continued paying for them through October 2026. Agents identified approximately 18 suspected illegal images among film negatives recovered from one unit. A witness, who had known Markle since the 1970s, allegedly identified him as the adult man appearing with a prepubescent girl in at least two photographs. The complaint did not name the witness.

Investigators Trace Photos To Philippines Hotel

American investigators also traced details in photographs recovered from Markle's California storage units to Anahaw Lodge, a hotel in the Philippines. The U.S. complaint does not establish when the photographs were taken, whether Markle traveled to the Philippines or whether the images are connected to any alleged offenses there. Markle was initially released on bond and placed under house arrest. Days later, he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and was ordered by the court to remain in custody.

The Duchess of Sussex has not spoken on the matter since The Sun first broke the news, saying at the time that she was deeply distressed over the accusations. According to a statement previously shared with Fox News Digital, Meghan said: I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.

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Duchess Of Sussex Expresses Deep Distress

She added: In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.

Meghan also said: I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them. I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.

Meghan and her father have been estranged since May 2018, after Markle Sr. admitted colluding with paparazzi to stage photographs in the lead-up to her wedding to Prince Harry. In the end, Markle did not attend their nuptials.