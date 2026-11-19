A court-ordered psychiatric evaluation found Thomas Markle Sr., 82, competent to stand trial on child pornography charges. During the assessment he repeatedly mentioned his estranged daughter Meghan Markle, at times confusing her for a sister, and claimed the rift caused him trauma.

Thomas Markle Sr., the 82-year-old father of Meghan Markle, has been ruled fit to stand trial on child pornography offences in the United States. The decision followed a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation conducted on Monday by the University of South Florida Health.

The 16-page report was compiled by Dr Amie Gerodimos, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences at the University of South Florida. It concluded that Markle is competent to stand trial. During the assessment, Markle repeatedly brought up his estranged daughter, the Duchess of Sussex. Dr Gerodimos's notes reveal that Meghan was mentioned at least seven times as Markle discussed his family, health and personal circumstances.

Also read Thomas Markle Found Competent to Face Federal Child Porn Charge in Florida

Thomas Markle Sr Mentions Estranged Daughter Meghan

Asked whether he had experienced trauma in his life, Markle cited family disputes and not getting along with someone in the family for any number of reasons. He said the rift with his daughter had caused him trauma. At one point, Markle mistook Meghan for his sister. He told the psychiatrist he was seeing a therapist but did not know their name, saying that his sister Meghan or his brother could help with that.

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Then he apologised, acknowledged that he has no sister, and reminded me that Meghan Markle is his daughter, Dr Gerodimos wrote. She noted that Markle pointed out that she might have heard of Meghan. The report states that Markle reported having a son, Thomas Markle Jr., and a daughter named Meghan Markle. He also said that his daughter Meghan or his daughter Samantha could tell the psychiatrist the exact times of his two strokes over the past decade.

Dr Gerodimos wrote that she inquired about a second daughter because she knew he was residing at Samantha Markle's home earlier that week. Markle shares Samantha and Thomas Jr. with his first ex-wife, Roslyn Loveless. He shares Meghan with his second ex-wife, Doria Ragland. Markle also said that his son Thomas Jr. was trying to crucify him.

Markle Blames Son Thomas Jr for Crimes

I think my son is crucifying me at this moment, he said. I always poke him because he never went past the eighth grade in school. He did not accomplish anything. He dropped out in eighth grade.

Markle claimed it was stupid for Thomas Jr. not to return to school, alleging the latter got involved with drugs and he mocked him about it a lot. He attempted to blame his son for any pictures of naked children found in two Los Angeles lock-ups, declaring: This sounds like my son is trying to set me up. Regarding his health, Markle reported that he has been diagnosed with dementia and memory loss.

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Markle Reports Health Issues and Arrest History

He said he has been diagnosed as prediabetic and reported no other psychiatric diagnoses. He reported no history of psychiatric hospitalisations, suicidal ideation, self-harm, or suicide attempts. He said he sees his therapist for his forgetfulness and is on medication. According to a criminal complaint, FBI agents arrested Thomas Sr. at his dementia-based nursing home in Florida after searching his storage units in California.

He appeared in federal court yesterday where he was found competent to stand trial for child sex offences. Samantha Markle and her partner Mark Phillips were seen leaving the United States District Court in the Middle District of Florida where Thomas Markle faced a competency hearing. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has said she was deeply distressed by the allegations engulfing her father. The allegations led to their estrangement ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.