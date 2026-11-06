Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Arrested for Possession of Child Porn

Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan Markle, was arrested by the FBI on Nov. 6 in Florida on suspicion of possessing child sex abuse materials. He previously denied the allegations.

According to the statement shared online, Thomas allegedly possessed materials which included "sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls," in two storage units he rented in the Los Angeles area since 2008.

He’s been charged with one count of possession of child pornography. If convicted, per the statement, Thomas would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Also read Meghan Markle’s brother is ‘person of interest’ in dad’s sex offense probe

“Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls,” said First Assistant United States AttorneyMeghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Sr. Breaks Silence on Child Pornography Allegations The 82-year-old’s arrest reportedly occurred at the Florida care home he’d been living in since he underwent a leg amputation in December 2025,, citing footage obtained at the scene. A wheelchair-bound Thomas could be seen in handcuffs in photos published by the outlet.

MEGA/GC Images, Meghan’s half-brother, accused their father of possessing child sex abuse materials, which he said he found in his house in the Philippines.

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“I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,” he told. “I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. ” He added, “This is bulls--t.

It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies. ”“There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up,” Samantha added to the outlet.

“He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him. ” At the time, the FBI confirmed its involvement in the investigation into Thomas, noting it would “provide support, as appropriate, to the Philippine authorities. We will also investigate any related allegations of federal violations of U.S. law.

”over the allegations in a statement with E! News, noting her thoughts were with “any children who may have been harmed. ”“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection,” she explained.

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“That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated. ” Though she didn’t specify he allegations, she noted they’re a large reason she’s been estranged from Thomas in recent years.

“I hope it can now be understood that despite certain media publications' distortion over the years,” she said, “any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them. ”“The breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine,” Meghan concluded. “The priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children. ”