Philippine police filed three child pornography charges against Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, while he faces a related possession charge in Florida.

Thomas Markle, the 82-year-old father of Meghan Markle, has been hit with three charges by the Philippine National Police, or PNP, in the city of Cebu.

New Child Pornography Charges Filed

The charges include two counts of distribution and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the PNP. The possession charge is the same one he currently faces in the United States after his arrest earlier this month in Pinellas County, Florida. The PNP said it is still investigating and that more charges could follow. Markle was arrested in Pinellas County on Nov. 6.

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He was released on bond and returned to the dementia care facility where he resides. He has not yet entered a plea in the Florida case. He has previously denied allegations made by his son, Thomas Markle Jr., who claimed to have found hundreds, if not thousands, of child sex abuse images in his father's Philippines home. In October, Thomas Markle Sr. told the Daily Mail that he was shocked and hurt by his son's accusations.

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He called the allegations sick lies and said he could never do what he is being accused of. He also said the accusations were the worst thing anyone could accuse him of, adding that he had no idea why his son was trying to destroy him with what he called lies. If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the Sexual Assault Hotline.

Thomas Markle Released on Bond

Thomas Markle appears in a booking photo at the Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in Clearwater, Fla. He was released after his Nov. 6 arrest. In a separate photo from July 5, 2025, Thomas Markle and his son, Thomas Markle Jr., are seen walking near their apartment building in Cebu, Philippines. Another image from March 20, 2020, shows Thomas Markle buying plastic bins at a Home Depot store in Rosarito, Mexico, as he prepared to self-isolate.

Thomas Markle also shared unseen photos of his daughter, Duchess Meghan Markle, in a video grab from the Channel 5 documentary Thomas Markle: My Story, which aired Jan. 23, 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, to attend the Lost Screen Memorial opening. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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Like or Dislike when you are filled with emotions. Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach. Thomas Markle appears in a booking photo at the Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in Clearwater, Fla.

Thomas Markle buys plastic bins at a Home Depot store in Rosarito, Mexico, Friday, March 20, 2020, to stockpile food as he prepares to self-isolate. Thomas Markle shares unseen photos of his daughter, Duchess Meghan Markle, in a video grab from the Channel 5 documentary Thomas Markle: My Story, Jan. 23, 2020. Thomas Markle and his son, Thomas Markle Jr., walk near their apartment building in Cebu, Philippines, on July 5, 2025.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, to attend the Lost Screen Memorial opening.