Thomas Markle Sr. Arrested in Florida on Child Porn Charges

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, was arrested in Lakeland, Florida, amid an investigation into alleged child pornography found in his home in the Philippines. His son reported him to authorities, while other family members deny the allegations.

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, has been arrested by the FBI in Lakeland, Florida, on allegations of possessing child pornography. The arrest follows an investigation that began after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., reported finding the material in his father's home in the Philippines.

Thomas Markle Jr Discovered Child Pornography

Thomas Markle Jr., 60, said he discovered hundreds, if not thousands, of images, some allegedly depicting girls between the ages of 10 and 11 engaging in sex acts. He found them in storage boxes kept among family mementos and reported them to the FBI in July after finding an unbelievable amount of stuff.

Also read Thomas Markle Sr Child Abuse Probe Expands to Include Son and US Storage

"When I found this material, I was horrified, and I had no option but to report my dad," Thomas Jr. told The Sun. He also provided contact information to FBI investigators, who requested contact information for investigators in the Philippines and reported the findings to the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children. The investigation is being handled by the Cebu City Police Office in the Philippines.

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Books about pedophilia and magazines showing children being sexually abused were allegedly found in the stash. The material was allegedly hidden among family mementos. Thomas Markle Sr., 82, is currently living in a rehab center in Lakeland, Florida, as part of his recovery following a stroke. He was seen being pushed in a wheelchair by aides at the facility last Saturday.

Meghan Markle Disturbed By Investigation

He was taken into custody there by the FBI. In a statement to Page Six, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 45, said she was deeply disturbed by the investigation into her father.

"I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she said, adding that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children. She also noted that other troubling and disturbing allegations made against him in 2018 contributed to their estrangement. Thomas Markle Sr. has denied the accusations, calling them sick lies.

Thomas Markle Sr Denies Allegations

"I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me," he told the Daily Mail. "I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. This is bulls--t.

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It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.

Samantha Markle Defends Father Against Brother

" Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, 61, defended their father, telling the Daily Mail: "There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever, and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him.

" Samantha's partner, Mark Phillips, also pushed back, telling Page Six, "I will say one thing: It's bulls--t," adding that Thomas Jr. had sold the dad out with lies before. Samantha also claimed to Dan Wootton Outspoken that Thomas Jr. was seeking revenge after allegedly being cut off financially by their father. She accused her brother of making the allegations for personal financial gain. The family feud continues as the investigation proceeds.