Meghan Markle's Cynical Marketing Move to Promote As Ever Lifestyle Brand

Alison Boshoff, the Editor-at-Large of The Daily Mail, has claimed that Meghan Markle's release of previously unseen pictures from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry is a cynical marketing ploy to promote her As Ever lifestyle brand. Boshoff pointed out that the photo dump coincided with the brand spotlighting its '519' candle, named for the couple's May 19 wedding date. Boshoff also predicted that this year is crucial for As Ever, as the brand must start making money now or 'all the wheels will come off'.

Meghan Markle 's release of previously unseen pictures from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry to mark their anniversary is a cynical marketing move to promote her As Ever lifestyle brand , Alison Boshoff has told Palace Confidential.

The Daily Mail's Editor-at-Large said it was telling that the nostalgic photo dump coincided with the brand spotlighting its '519' candle, named for the couple's May 19 wedding date. Boshoff added that this is a make-or-break year for As Ever, predicting the brand must start making money now or 'all the wheels will come off'. This week, Meghan posted a series of never-before-seen photographs of the wedding to her Instagram to celebrate the Sussexes' eighth anniversary.

Meghan's release of previously unseen pictures from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry is a cynical marketing ploy, Alison Boshoff has told Palace Confidential. The Daily Mail's Editor-at-Large said it was telling that the nostalgic photo dump coincided with the brand spotlighting its '519' candle, named for the couple's May 19 wedding date. Boshoff added that this is a make-or-break year for As Ever, predicting the brand must start making money now or 'all the wheels will come off'.

'Do you remember what they did to mark their seventh wedding anniversary? ' Boshoff asked co-hosts Rebecca English and Richard Eden. 'Meghan posted a picture of a cork mood board to show how in love they are, it included baby scans and whatever. Everyone went: pass the sick bag.

'This year is so different. And I wonder why it's so different? Can I direct your attention to a very nice candle called 519, their wedding date.

'Call me a horrible person, but I fear this huge, candid photo dump was intended to funnel people to the brand, because this year they really have to make money. This is the year Meghan's brand has to work.

'That's the difference between the seventh anniversary and the eighth. Both are equally insignificant, but this one, they're funnelling.

' Despite claiming Meghan's business endeavours were struggling, Boshoff dismissed theories that the Duchess was angling to launch her own potentially lucrative fashion brand. The rumours began circulating online after Meghan posted a photo of herself in front of a wardrobe full of designer clothes, among them a Giorgio Armani suit she later wore in Geneva. Boshoff said this was more an attempt by the Duchess to pitch herself as an influencer than the cryptic launch of a fashion line.

She explained: 'This started after Meghan posted a picture on the eve of her visit to Geneva. She was in her big, walk-in wardrobe with a huge rack of designer clothes behind her.

'Very prominently displayed in the front was a Giorgio Armani black suit with gold buttons. Her daughter Lilibet was sitting at her feet, with her face turned away.

'People took it as a sign she wanted to start a fashion brand - I think that's very unlikely. The money it takes to start a fashion brand is huge.

'This is Meghan the influencer again, not Meghan the fashion designer. ' Meghan shared a photo showing her daughter Lilibet helping her pick an outfit for the UN event in an Instagram post with the caption: 'Mama's little helper'





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Meghan Markle As Ever Lifestyle Brand Prince Harry Wedding Anniversary Marketing Move Cynical Candle Fashion Brand Influencer Hypocrisy Commercialisation Children Privacy

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