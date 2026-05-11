Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. named person of interest in father's child porn probe

Philippine authorities have named Thomas Markle Jr. as a person of interest in the child pornography investigation into his father, Thomas Markle Sr. Around 7,500 sensitive materials of underage males and females were found on devices in Markle Sr.'s belongings.

Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced Thursday that Thomas Markle Jr., 60, has been named a person of interest in the ongoing child pornography investigation into his father, Thomas Markle Sr. Remulla said there are indications that the son may also be involved in the crime.

The announcement came during a press conference where authorities provided new details about the case. Remulla revealed that around 7,500 sensitive materials of underage males and females were uncovered on devices found in Markle Sr.'s belongings. He described the content as extremely disturbing. The devices include six phones that came from the United States, and the FBI is helping the Philippine government identify their registration, according to Remulla.

Also read Philippine Police Near Charges Against Thomas Markle Over Child Abuse Images

Investigation Launches Into Child Pornography Allegations

Authorities in the Philippines launched an investigation last month after Markle Jr. allegedly found a trove of child sex images in his father's former home in Cebu. Child pornography was also reportedly found during a raid of a Mexico storage unit rented by the Duchess of Sussex's 82-year-old estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. The investigation is ongoing. During the press conference, Remulla also stated that a witness alleged underage girls were being brought to a residence connected to the investigation.

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He said, We have a witness underage girls were being brought to his house. We will investigate whether the son was involved in the crime. He added, To accuse the father only is only half the police work. There are signs that point that the son is involved in the crime as well but only as a person of interest so far.

Son Denied Suspect Status While Father Denies Claims

Officials have emphasized that Thomas Markle Jr. is not currently considered a suspect, and his possible involvement remains under investigation. Meanwhile, Thomas Markle Sr. has denied the allegations against him. In a statement to the Daily Mail, he said, I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I'm being accused of.

It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. Thomas Markle Jr. has called for forensic experts to determine who downloaded and viewed the alleged material, insisting he would cooperate with investigators. He told the Sun, I'm hoping that my father ends up in court either here, or most likely, back home in the US to face justice. The case continues to develop as authorities gather more evidence.

Duchess Of Sussex Keeps Children Away From Estranged Father

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has kept her father away from her and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. She has not commented publicly on the investigation. Page Six has reached out to Thomas Sr., Thomas Jr., Markle's rep and Philippine authorities for comment but did not immediately hear back. The investigation began after Markle Jr. reportedly discovered the images and reported them to authorities.

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Philippine police have been working with the FBI to trace the devices. The case has drawn international attention due to the Markle family's connection to the British royal family. No charges have been filed against Thomas Markle Jr. at this time. The investigation into Thomas Markle Sr. remains active.

Authorities have not released further details about the witness or the alleged victims. The story is still developing and more information is expected to emerge as the investigation proceeds.