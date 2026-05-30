Meghan Markle's Bondi Beach Style and Flattering Fashions for Every Body

The Duchess of Sussex's striped shirt look is recreated, along with tips for rectangular body types and timeless outfit formulas from Christie Brinkley and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

At Bondi Beach , the Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing a crisp blue-and-white striped shirt , knotted at the waist, paired with cream trousers and sneakers.

The look conveyed an effortless, jet-setting style that is surprisingly easy to replicate. A similar shirt with the same stripe pattern, front buttons, a proper collar, and rollable long sleeves balances a laid-back and tailored aesthetic perfectly-too stiff loses the breezy vibe, too oversized risks looking like a borrowed men's shirt, but this option hits the sweet spot.

For those with a rectangular or athletic body type, finding dresses that create the illusion of curves without feeling restrictive can be a challenge. The search often involves looking for pieces that balance the shoulders, cinch the waist, and emphasize natural curves. One such solution is a shirt dress made from 100% cotton, which breathes well, drapes naturally, and ages beautifully. It is also office-appropriate, pairing nicely with tailored trousers and loafers.

To channel a more relaxed, Australian-cool vibe à la Meghan Markle, it can be styled with comfy pants, white sneakers, and oversized sunglasses. Customer reviews highlight the versatility and comfort of such pieces. One wearer from Austin praised its lightweight feel, noting it offers just enough coverage for cold office air conditioning without being too heavy for hot summer weather, and that it attracts compliments.

Another reviewer mentioned that whether worn with old jeans or as part of business attire, the piece feels bold and beautiful. The overall look reads as sun-drenched and vacation-ready yet polished, essentially creating a summer Hamptons uniform for under $30. In other style news, timeless trends continue to reign. At the Billy Joel: And So It Goes event, Christie Brinkley showcased a perennial outfit formula: bootcut jeans, a band T-shirt, a buttery leather jacket, and edgy sandals.

This look is universally flattering regardless of age. Similarly, wide-leg jeans have been highlighted as a surprisingly flattering choice for petite figures, as demonstrated by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, proving that classic silhouettes stand the test of time





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Meghan Markle Bondi Beach Striped Shirt Rectangle Body Shape Cotton Shirt Dress Christie Brinkley Wide-Leg Jeans Summer Fashion Versatile Outfit Affordable Style

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