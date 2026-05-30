Meghan Markle's As Ever Brand Shifts to Family-Focused Strategy with Increased Lilibet Visibility

Meghan Markle is repositioning her As Ever brand around motherhood, featuring her daughter Lilibet more frequently on social media as part of a deliberate commercial recalibration, while continuing to advocate for children's online safety.

Meghan Markle has transitioned from an influencer-style public relations strategy for her As Ever brand to one that centers her role as a mother, a shift clearly illustrated by her recent social media activity.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, now openly shares details about her family life, revealing that each member has a favorite jam flavor from the As Ever preserves line, including her two children: Archie, seven, and Lilibet, who will turn five next week. Brand experts interpret this as a deliberate recalibration of the commercial strategy, placing motherhood at the core of the As Ever identity.

They note a marked increase in Lilibet's visibility on Meghan's social channels over the past year, with followers seeing more of the four-year-old than ever before. This began with her fourth birthday post on June 4, 2024, and has included over 13 videos and photos, culminating in a clear facial reveal on Valentine's Day.

Lilibet has also been featured as a "Mama's little helper" during outfit selections for the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva and appeared in a promotional clip for As Ever's Mother's Day collection, where fans admired her fiery red hair and sundress. PR specialists confirm a "noticeable shift" in Meghan's approach, stating it reinforces that As Ever is an extension of her life as a mother and homemaker.

For the first four years of Lilibet's life, the Sussexes maintained strict privacy, shielding her from the spotlight while living abroad. After her birth, the only official image was a black-and-white photo from her first birthday picnic at Frogmore Cottage, with no subsequent face-revealing snaps. Her fourth birthday marked a turning point when Meghan shared a photo showing Lilibet's eyes and upper face.

The family later documented a Disneyland holiday, showing Lilibet and Archie meeting Elsa from Frozen, and released their annual holiday card depicting intimate moments: Harry with his hands protectively around Archie, and Meghan bent down with her forehead against Lilibet's. Valentine's Day provided the clearest view yet: Harry holding Lilibet, who clutched red balloons, her strawberry-blonde hair covering her face but revealing her features.

In contrast, Archie's face has not been seen since the 2021 Christmas card. The Sussexes have consistently advocated for children's online safety, supporting an Australian social media ban for under-16s, unveiling a memorial for young victims of online harm in New York, and Harry warning that digital impacts on children are "one of the most pressing issues of our time.

" Meghan has spoken about their private discussions on protecting Archie and Lilibet as they grow. This strategic pivot aligns with Meghan's long-standing emphasis on privacy and family, now channeled into a brand narrative that feels personal and authentic. By featuring Lilibet more frequently, she humanizes As Ever, connecting with audiences through relatable motherhood moments while still maintaining some boundaries-Archie remains largely unseen, and Lilibet's appearances are curated.

The approach contrasts with earlier influencer marketing that felt more transactional; now, the products are woven into family stories, such as jam preferences or Mother's Day preparations. This recalibration also serves a broader mission: the Sussexes' advocacy for online child protection is reinforced by their own choices to control their children's digital footprints. They showcase selective, warm imagery to illustrate their values-family unity, protection, and simplicity-while arguing publicly for systemic changes to safeguard all children.

As Ever thus becomes not just a commercial venture but a platform for expressing their family ethos and championing a cause close to their hearts. The carefully staged posts, from Lilibet in a wardrobe to the holiday card portrait, suggest a calculated effort to build a relatable yet aspirational family brand, one that balances commercial goals with genuine parental priorities and activism





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Meghan Markle As Ever Lilibet Archie Royal Family Brand Strategy Motherhood Social Media Privacy Online Safety

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