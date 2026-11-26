Analysis reveals Meghan Markle's luxury advent calendar artwork was generated by OpenAI, contradicting As Ever's handcrafted claims and her previous stance on AI.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is facing renewed scrutiny regarding the artistic methods behind her lifestyle brand As Ever after it was revealed that the artwork for her £115 advent calendar was created using artificial intelligence. The $148 holiday item, which is sold exclusively on the As Ever website in the United States, features chocolates by luxury chocolatier Compartés and displays a design depicting the couple's Montecito mansion. Industry-standard detection tools have confirmed that the image was not drawn by a human artist, despite the brand's marketing emphasizing handcrafted quality. This revelation marks a significant shift in the brand's aesthetic production and raises questions about transparency in high-end lifestyle marketing.

Core Mechanism and Financial Disparity

The central conflict arises from the disparity between the brand's handcrafted narrative and the technological reality of its image generation. Generative AI tools, such as those developed by OpenAI, are frequently criticized by creative professionals for scraping existing images to train algorithms without compensating original artists. Economic analyst Joseph Politano has suggested that approximately 200,000 creative jobs in the United States have been lost since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022. In contrast to the high cost of the advent calendar, professional graphic designers estimate that commissioning a human artist in California to draw the £11 million Montecito property would have cost no more than $10,000. This financial discrepancy highlights the economic incentives driving the adoption of AI in luxury branding.

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Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

Meghan Markle has previously expressed strong opposition to artificial intelligence, describing it in May as a force accelerating online harm. The 45-year-old actress, who built her career in the creative sector before becoming a media entrepreneur, currently holds a combined net worth with Prince Harry estimated at £45 million. Despite her past statements dismissing AI, her brand continues to utilize these tools for social media content. The Duchess promoted the advent calendar on her As Ever Instagram page with the caption Twenty-four handcrafted chocolates to sweeten each day thoughtfully inspired by our Montecito garden. This promotional language directly contradicts the technical evidence of AI generation, creating a notable divergence between her personal advocacy and commercial practices.

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Real-World Impact and Future Implications

Verification of the artwork's origin was confirmed through Google's SynthID checker, a technology designed to embed invisible watermarks in AI-generated media. When the calendar artwork was isolated and tested, the results unequivocally indicated generation via OpenAI tools, with a false positive rate of only 0.1 percent. This is not an isolated incident, as As Ever has faced previous criticism for using AI-generated images for products like a £160 hostess basket and a £15 dog toy. Instagram's automatic labeling systems flagged some of their earlier posts as modified by AI, but stylized drawings have historically bypassed these mandatory disclosures. This case underscores the ongoing tension between creative industry standards, consumer transparency, and the rapid integration of generative technologies in commerce.