The calendar inspired by the Sussexes Montecito mansion features countdown numbers “in Meghan’s personal penmanship.”

The chocolate-filled box depicts an illustration of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito mansion on the front, which apparently employed AI tools “made by OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT,”The calendar, which sells for $148 in the US and £115 in the UK, is part of Markle’s As Ever brand.

“Created in collaboration with celebrated Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés, this limited-edition advent calendar reveals 24 handcrafted chocolates in a keepsake design inspired by Meghan’s Montecito home and garden,” the brand’s“Inside each special chocolate, flavors draw from California’s fresh bounty and As Ever favorites, including our signature spreads, and are finished with its countdown number in Meghan’s personal penmanship. ”In 2025, Markle confessed in an interview that she was frightened by AI and described herself as a “vintage” girl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netflix As Ever’s “Hostess Basket” is filled with goodies including peppermint and lemon-and-ginger teas, different fruit spreads, flower sprinkles and scented candles. The price of the hamper varies by type. It will be the first Christmas Markle, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be spending in the UK since 2018.