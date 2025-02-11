Meghan Markle Rocks Vintage Boots and Canadian Style at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in Canada for the Invictus Games, and the Duchess has been turning heads with her stylish outfits. She's embracing the bootcut denim trend and supporting Canadian brands. The couple also shared a sweet moment onstage with Canadian singer Michael Bublé.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in Canada for the Invictus Games, and the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted sporting a number of stylish looks, including a pair of vintage Stuart Weitzman black suede boots. Meghan's fashion choices have long been a topic of interest, and she appears to be embracing a bootcut denim trend this time around. She has also been seen supporting Canadian brands like Mackage and Sentaler.

During a visit to Whistler, Meghan and Harry attended the debut skeleton event and were called onstage by Canadian singer Michael Bublé. Harry playfully urged Meghan to sing, but she quickly declined, much to the amusement of the crowd. As the couple wrapped up their visit to Whistler, Meghan took a moment to thank the audience and wished them a good time. This is not the first time Meghan has expressed a fondness for Canada. During a previous trip to Toronto, she shared a story about feeling a sense of belonging as soon as she stepped on Canadian soil. Meghan's trip to Canada for the Invictus Games has been marked by both fashion highlights and heartwarming moments.





