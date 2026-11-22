Jewellery experts suggest Meghan Markle's engagement ring may have broken due to repeated alterations. The Duchess hasn't been seen wearing the £120,000 piece since February 2024.

The absence of a £120,000 diamond trilogy ring has triggered intense public scrutiny regarding the Duchess of Sussex's jewellery habits. Meghan Markle has not publicly worn the item for nine months, with the last verified sighting occurring in February during an NBA All-Star Game. This prolonged silence has ignited widespread speculation among royal observers about the current location and physical condition of the historic band.

Jewellery Experts Cite Repeated Alterations

Leading jewellers suggest that the ring's invisibility may stem from structural failure rather than simple disuse. James Constantinou, founder of Prestige Pawnbrokers, posits that the band may have become brittle and snapped under pressure. He notes that repeated modifications can cause long-term damage to the metal's integrity, making the piece prone to cracking or losing stones. The concern focuses on the thinner band design, which appears more delicate than the original setting provided by Cleave and Company.

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Constantinou explains that micro-pavé settings require drilling small holes into the metal to secure tiny diamonds. This process sacrifices the structural strength of the gold band in exchange for additional sparkle. He warns that cutting, heating, or reshaping gold repeatedly weakens its internal structures. Consequently, the ring may have suffered cumulative stress that renders it unsuitable for regular wear without risking total loss of the gemstones.

History of Modifications and Design Changes

The engagement ring features diamonds sourced from a bracelet belonging to Princess Diana and a blood-free centrepiece from Botswana. Since Prince Harry proposed in 2017 at Nottingham Cottage, the band has undergone significant transformations. Royal expert Omid Scobie noted in Finding Freedom that Harry commissioned Lorraine Schwartz to resize and reset the ring in 2019. Schwartz praised the Duke as romantic and thoughtful for arranging the redesign to better suit Meghan's style preferences.

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Early sightings showed the ring on a substantial yellow gold band. By June 2019, Meghan was seen wearing a version with a thinner band during Trooping the Colour. Experts like Arabel Lebrusan suggest she adopted a more American style by setting little diamonds down the sides of the ring. At that time, she also debuted a new eternity ring adorned with conflict-free diamonds and three birthstones for the couple and their son Archie. Each modification aimed to enhance aesthetic appeal while potentially compromising the ring's physical durability.

Public Speculation and Future Uncertainty

With the last clear glimpse of the ring dating back to February at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, fans are theorizing about its current status. Some suggest Meghan has had the piece altered for a fifth time. Others propose she may never have liked the design and simply prefers not to wear it. Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini, states that once a jewelled ring is tampered with, it never regains its core strength. He believes the original design was more sensible for daily wear given the size of the stones.

The mystery surrounding the £120,000 sparkler highlights the delicate balance between royal jewellery aesthetics and physical preservation. As the Duchess continues her public engagements, the lack of recent photos featuring the iconic band leaves the question of its whereabouts unanswered. Observers await further evidence to determine if the ring remains intact, has been heavily modified again, or resides in a secure vault until it can be safely restored for future ceremonial appearances.