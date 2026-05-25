Meghan Markle Reveals Family Favorites as She Expands Her Entrepreneurial Ventures with As Ever

The Duchess of Sussex provides a glimpse into her family life and her professional journey as a founder of the As Ever lifestyle brand, highlighting her personal tastes and business transitions.

The Duchess of Sussex has recently shared a more personal side of her domestic life, revealing the specific preferences her family members have for the various flavors offered by her lifestyle brand, As Ever .

In a series of updates and promotional materials, Meghan Markle detailed how her household is divided by taste. Prince Harry is known to prefer the raspberry flavor, while their four-year-old daughter, Lilibet, enjoys the strawberry option. Their seven-year-old son, Archie, is less picky and finds enjoyment in both of these fruit-forward spreads. For herself, the Duchess revealed a preference for the classic orange marmalade.

These revelations were part of a broader effort to promote the brand's commitment to small-batch production and carefully balanced flavors. The spreads are described as being bright and fruit-forward, featuring a subtle hint of tartness and a touch of lemon to enhance the natural essence of the fruit without overwhelming the palate. Through these updates, she also shared affectionate nicknames for her children, referring to Archie as Arch and Lilibet as Lil.

Beyond the business aspect, the Duchess has used social media to share intimate moments of her family's milestones. Recently, she posted heartwarming footage celebrating her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry. The video depicted a cozy scene in their kitchen where Harry was seen singing happy anniversary while presenting her with a lemon elderflower cake adorned with four candles.

Adding to the sentiment, the couple's children, Archie and Lilibet, could be heard in the background, singing along with excitement and urging their mother to blow out the candles. As a special gift, Prince Harry also presented her with a penguin statue, emphasizing the affectionate nature of their relationship.

These glimpses into their private life serve to humanize the couple and align with the cozy, homemade aesthetic that her As Ever brand seeks to cultivate, blending the lines between her personal motherhood journey and her public professional persona. The professional trajectory of the As Ever brand has seen significant shifts in recent times. Originally, the brand enjoyed a partnership with the streaming giant Netflix, which coincided with the production of her lifestyle content.

However, following a period of critical scrutiny and mixed reviews for her programming, the partnership between the two entities came to an end. A representative for As Ever clarified that the brand is grateful for the initial support provided by Netflix during its launch phase but is now positioned to operate independently. This transition marks a pivotal moment for the Duchess, who identifies herself strongly as a female founder and an entrepreneur rather than a social media influencer.

She has previously mentioned that her cookery show was a transformative experience that helped her rediscover her identity, describing it as a make or break venture in her quest to establish herself in the business world and build a sustainable brand legacy. The Duchess also continues to maintain connections with her former professional colleagues from her time on the legal drama Suits. Recently, this was evidenced by a lighthearted exchange with her former co-star Patrick J. Adams.

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Adams joked that he had not yet received a sample of the As Ever jams, playfully suggesting that he might not have enough social media followers to be included on the distribution list. This comment followed a mention of the brand by the podcast host, Amanda Hirsch, who had received a care package including flower sprinkles and jam.

In a gracious response, the Duchess commented on a clip of the segment on Instagram, reassuring Adams and his wife, Troian Bellisario, that jars of her jam were on their way. This interaction highlights her ability to blend her current business ambitions with the friendships formed during her previous career in acting, all while maintaining a public image of generosity and poise





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