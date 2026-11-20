Meghan Markle and hair stylist George Northwood share a candid lunch in London, discussing parenting and their close friendship following the Duchess's return to the UK.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently shared a leisurely and intimate lunch with her longtime hair stylist, George Northwood, at The Park restaurant in London's Bayswater district. The meeting, which took place in October, marked a significant personal reunion for the two, occurring less than a mile from Kensington Palace where Markle previously resided with Prince Harry. The casual yet high-profile gathering offered a glimpse into the Duchess's private life as she navigates her return to Britain after spending several years in California.

Lunch Details And Fashion Choices

The Duchess opted for a visually striking ensemble that showcased a blend of high-end luxury and accessible high-street fashion, with an estimated total value reaching £20,000. She paired an £85 black tuxedo jacket from Marks & Spencer with designer jeans from Anine Bing, which cost up to £320. Her footwear consisted of sand suede stilettos by Jennifer Chamandi, priced at £650 per pair. The outfit was accented by a lavish diamond and emerald chain necklace by California designer Logan Hollowell, valued at £16,210, and she carried her preferred Chanel handbag, which costs approximately £6,000.

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During the meal, Markle enjoyed a pescatarian menu that included crab cakes with avocado and pumpkin ravioli, followed by sea bass, grilled tiger prawns, and grilled artichokes. She paired her meal with a glass of white wine and finished with a slice of key lime pie for dessert. Photographs captured the Duchess laughing and chatting animatedly with Northwood, leaning casually on his shoulder as they enjoyed the afternoon, highlighting the comfortable and warm dynamic between the long-time colleagues.

Parenting Bonding And Personal Updates

George Northwood, 47, who recently became a first-time father via surrogacy, revealed that he and the Duchess spent a significant portion of their conversation discussing the challenges and joys of parenting. Northwood noted that Markle shared valuable parenting tips with him, drawing from her own experience with her two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The hairdresser described their catch-up as a 'proper download,' emphasizing the importance of reconnecting after Markle's surprise return to the UK, as they had previously maintained contact primarily through text messages.

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The friendship between the two extends beyond professional hairstyling services. Northwood recounted a recent visit to Markle's home where they picked vegetables from her garden. This activity coincided with the weaning stage of his seven-month-old son, Elijah, creating a special shared moment centered around healthy, homegrown food. Northwood expressed excitement about the new flavors his son would be able to try from the garden, noting that both he and the Duchess are deeply passionate about cultivating their own produce.

Professional History And Ongoing Relationship

Northwood has maintained a close professional and personal relationship with Markle since before her marriage to Prince Harry. He styled her hair into a messy bun for her evening wedding reception in Windsor in May 2018 and subsequently accompanied her on several royal tours, including visits to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. He has also worked with other high-profile celebrities such as Alexa Chung, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Lily Collins, yet describes Markle as his 'superlative lunch companion' and a perfect friend for casual dining due to her engaging conversation and shared love for trying different foods.

This lunch occurred shortly after Markle met with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai for afternoon tea at Claridge's, signaling a gradual re-emergence into London's social and charitable circles. Staff at The Park noted that the Duchess was 'lovely' and spoke to everyone after selecting a window table overlooking Hyde Park. Markle, who is reportedly interested in returning to her acting career, appeared well-styled and comfortable as she settled back into life in London, just a short walk from Nottingham Cottage, her former residence in the Kensington Palace grounds.