Meghan Markle and George Northwood share a detailed look at their recent lunch reunion in London, discussing parenting and her return to the UK.

Meghan Markle has shared a warm reunion with her longtime hairdresser George Northwood at The Park in Bayswater, marking one of her first casual public appearances since returning to the UK with Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex, aged 45, was spotted enjoying a leisurely pescatarian lunch with the 47-year-old stylist, who described the gathering as a chance for a 'proper download' following her surprise arrival back in Britain from California.

The meeting took place less than a mile from Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, where the duchess previously resided with Harry. Northwood, who has styled Markle since her 2018 royal wedding, noted that while they had stayed in touch via text, the in-person lunch provided an opportunity to reconnect after months of separation. He remarked that Markle has brought the sunshine back from California, emphasizing the joy of their rekindled friendship in the London setting.

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Exclusive Details On The Lunch And Menu Choices

Northwood provided a vivid account of the meal, which included crab cakes with avocado and pumpkin ravioli as starters, followed by sea bass, grilled tiger prawns, and grilled artichokes. The Duchess paired her meal with a glass of white wine and concluded the feast with key lime pie. He praised the perfectly cooked French fries, noting their crispiness and appropriate seasoning, while highlighting Markle as a superlative lunch companion who enjoys good chat and shares food enthusiastically.

Markle arrived at the restaurant wearing a total outfit valued at approximately £20,000. She chose an £85 black tuxedo jacket from Marks and Spencer, paired with jeans from Anine Bing that cost up to £320. Her ensemble was accessorized with a striking £16,210 diamond and emerald chain necklace by California designer Logan Hollowell, a Chanel bag worth around £6,000, and sand suede stilettos by Jennifer Chamandi priced at £650.

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Discussing Parenting And Surrogacy Journeys

Beyond fashion and food, the pair discussed significant life updates, particularly regarding parenthood. Northwood revealed that he has recently become a solo parent through surrogacy, having welcomed a baby boy named Elijah. He shared that Markle, who recently had her second child, offered him parenting tips during their catch-up. Northwood described their bond as reminiscent of old times when they dined together during royal tours in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand in 2018.

Northwood also mentioned a recent visit to Markle, where they picked vegetables from her garden. This experience coincided with the weaning stage for his son Elijah, and Markle expressed excitement about the new flavors he would try. Northwood, who has also created signature looks for celebrities like Alexa Chung, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Lily Collins, noted that Markle ticks all the boxes for an ideal friend who is hands-on and engaged in the realities of modern parenting.

Context Of Her Recent London Appearances

This lunch occurred just one week after Markle met Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai for tea, cake, and sandwiches at Claridge's. Staff at The Park described the Duchess as lovely and noted that she talked to everyone, choosing a window table overlooking Hyde Park. Markle was accompanied by a member of her public relations team, maintaining a low profile while engaging with the local celebrity hotspot community.

The reunion underscores the Duchess's efforts to rebuild her social and professional network in London after her high-profile departure from royal duties. Northwood, who styled Markle's messy bun for her wedding reception in Windsor, continues to be a trusted figure in her life. The interaction highlights a personal side to her return, focusing on deep friendships and shared experiences rather than formal royal engagements or media spectacles.