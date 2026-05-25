Meghan Markle Promotes Lifestyle Brand As Ever and Shares Intimate Family Moments

The Duchess of Sussex opens up about her family's favorite flavors from her new jam line and discusses her transition into a full-time entrepreneur following her split from Netflix.

Meghan Markle has recently provided a glimpse into the domestic life of the Sussex family while promoting her latest entrepreneurial venture. Through a series of updates and a dedicated Instagram post for her brand, As Ever , the Duchess of Sussex revealed the specific taste preferences of her household.

According to Meghan, every member of the family has a distinct favorite when it comes to her collection of jams. Prince Harry is particularly fond of the raspberry flavor, while their four-year-old daughter, Lilibet, prefers the strawberry option. Their seven-year-old son, Archie, is less decisive and enjoys both flavors. For herself, the Duchess expressed a preference for the orange marmalade.

In these personal updates, she also shared the affectionate nicknames she uses for her children, referring to Archie as Arch and Lilibet as Lil, adding a touch of intimacy to her public persona. The As Ever brand, which encompasses more than just jam by offering rosé wine and flower sprinkles, emphasizes a small-batch, artisanal approach.

The spreads are described as being bright and fruit-forward, designed to highlight the natural essence of the fruit with a slight tartness and a subtle hint of lemon. These business updates follow a period of personal celebration for the couple. Meghan recently shared heartwarming footage of Prince Harry celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

The video captured a tender moment in their kitchen where Harry sang happy anniversary and presented her with a lemon elderflower cake adorned with four candles, alongside a thoughtful penguin statue. The joy of the occasion was amplified by the voices of Archie and Lilibet, who could be heard excitedly singing in the background and encouraging their mother to blow out the candles. On the professional front, Meghan is navigating a significant transition.

Her brand As Ever was previously in a partnership with Netflix, but the two entities split in March after the streaming platform dropped her lifestyle show following a wave of critical reviews. A spokesperson for As Ever stated that the company is grateful for the initial support from Netflix during its launch and first year, but emphasized that the brand has experienced rapid growth and is now prepared to stand on its own.

Meghan has been vocal about her identity as a female founder and an entrepreneur, distancing herself from the label of an influencer. She mentioned that her cookery show, With Love, Meghan, was a pivotal experience that helped her find herself again, framing her business journey as a path toward self-discovery and professional independence. Beyond her immediate family and business dealings, the Duchess has also maintained connections with her former colleagues from the television industry.

Recently, she interacted with her former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams. During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Adams joked that he had not received any of the As Ever products because he lacked a sufficient social media following, unlike the host Amanda Hirsch, who had received flower sprinkles and jam. Adams praised Meghan for her impeccable and astonishing penmanship, though he lamented the lack of a care package.

In a gracious response on Instagram, Meghan commented on a clip of the podcast, assuring Patrick and his wife, Troian Bellisario, that jars of her jam were en route to them, demonstrating her desire to maintain friendly ties with her professional past while building her future as a business mogul





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