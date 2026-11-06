Meghan Markle Netflix Partnership Crumbles Amid Career Decline

Sources claim Meghan Markle's Hollywood career is unraveling as her relationship with Netflix deteriorates following executive departures and canceled projects.

Reports indicate that Meghan Markle's standing in Hollywood is rapidly deteriorating, with insiders suggesting her professional partnership with Netflix is falling apart. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield stated she is watching the Sussexes' Hollywood alliance unravel in real time, citing a growing public friction between the Duchess and the streaming giant. This shift marks a significant departure from the previous harmonious relationship that fueled several high-profile productions.

Negotiations Collapse and Public Criticism

Recent claims suggest that Markle's team feels exploited after rumors circulated regarding her casting in Guy Ritchie's crime drama The Gentlemen. Insiders close to Markle alleged that the Duchess was used by Netflix to generate publicity for the second season, despite the network having already commissioned a third season. This perceived manipulation left a bitter taste among her camp, leading to accusations that the streamer leveraged her star power without intent to cast her.

Also read Sussexes Resume Public Life With Brussels Address on Child Safety

The breakdown appears linked to the departure of Bela Bajaria, the Netflix executive who championed Markle's lifestyle series With Love Meghan. Schofield noted that Bajaria was one of Meghan's biggest supporters at the company, and her brutal termination signaled a loss of key influence. The timing of the public criticism from Team Sussex, occurring just days after Bajaria's exit, raises questions about the stability of their commercial interests.

Expert Analysis on Career Trajectory

Reputation Management Consultants chairman Eric Schiffer characterized Markle's recent activities as a weakened attempt to rebuild goodwill after a series of professional setbacks. He compared her ambitions to being a younger Martha Stewart, a strategy that Schiffer claimed failed miserably within the Netflix ecosystem. He described her current roles as entry-level bridges in Britain that align her with families but highlight the diminution of her career scope.

Advertisement

Schiffer predicted that Markle's current projects, including her appearance on Junior MasterChef Australia, would suffer from dwindling viewership and eventual termination. He argued that the Duchess is attempting to align herself with family-friendly programming to recover from the failure of her previous major opportunities. This pivot suggests a strategic retreat rather than an expansion of her industry influence.

Production Status and Future Outlook

Despite the reported tensions, Archewell continues to operate its Los Angeles office, though only a handful of employees remain following the couple's relocation to the UK in August. Two Netflix films, Meet Me at the Lake and The Wedding Date, remain in development according to recent reports. However, industry sources describe the pace of these productions as standard practice, offering little reassurance regarding their imminent release or success.

The scheduling of Markle's guest appearance on Junior MasterChef Australia for its 2027 return further illustrates the long timelines involved in her current ventures. Host Poh Ling Yeow defended the casting choice, noting it is consistent with the types of projects Markle sought to align with during her Netflix peak. Yet, the six-year hiatus of the show underscores the delayed nature of these collaborations.

Ultimately, the combination of lost executive support, public disputes, and canceled shows paints a picture of a waning entertainment empire. Schofield questioned the logic of damaging a major financing partner when substantial projects are still pending. The consensus among observers is that the Sussexes are navigating a complex and increasingly hostile landscape in the global entertainment market.