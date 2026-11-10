The Duchess of Sussex was originally scheduled to speak alongside Prince Harry but withdrew because she was not “strong enough emotionally,' according to a person familiar with her reasoning.

Meghan was originally scheduled to speak alongside Prince Harry but withdrew because she was not “strong enough emotionally," according to a person familiar with her reasoning.

Thomas Markle, estranged father to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, was arrested Friday on federal charges of keeping child sex abuse material in a California storage unit. Prince Harry urged tech companies to be more transparent about issues involving children as he and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, made their first public appearance on Tuesday sinceHarry spoke at the European Parliament in Brussels during the opening of a memorial to children who have died as the result of harm suffered on social media.

Also read Meghan Markle makes first appearance since father's arrest

The Lost Screen Memorial features replicas of oversized smartphones with the photo of a deceased child on each home screen. Meghan, also known as the Duchess of Sussex, was originally scheduled to speak alongside Harry but withdrew because she was not “strong enough emotionally,” a person familiar with her reasoning said. She still accompanied her husband to the event.surfaced last month. He appeared in a Florida courtroom on Friday charged with possessing child sexual abuse material.

The 82-year-old has previously strongly denied the allegations, labelling them as “sick lies. ” Harry appeared emotional during his speech as he urged social media companies to avoid showing children content they would not show their own children. He also called on the companies to be more transparent and helpful to parents, particularly those seeking access to their children’s devices and social media accounts to understand what happened to them online.

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“For many parents, even though their child killed themselves, they’ve had to wait years – in some instances, eight years – to get access to their child’s phone,” Harry said. “Because of the company’s privacy policies, the parents were blocked from finding out how their child died. That cannot be right. ” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back across the pond.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will leave Southern California and relocate to the United Kingdom for an “extended period of time,” a source told to NBC News.