Meghan Markle makes first appearance since father's arrest

Meghan Markle pulled out of giving a speech on child safety after her father was charged with possessing child abuse images.

Meghan Markle stepped out in public for the first time since her father was charged with possessing child abuse images and after canceling her speech at an event promoting child safety online.

The Duchess of Sussex was due to give a speech at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, but Prince Harry spoke instead. The Daily Telegraph reported Meghan was too overcome with emotion to deliver the words about child protection in light of the allegations against her father, Thomas Markle. Markle Sr. was arrested at his care home in Florida and appeared at Federal Court on Friday charged with possession of child pornography.

Also read Meghan Markle Withdraws From Brussels Speech After Father's Arrest

He has always denied the allegations, declaring they were "sick lies.

" Prince Harry said in his speech: "We cannot keep blaming children or their parents for responding to systems deliberately designed to hold their attention. That isn’t simply a failure of self-control. It’s a failure of design.

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"When a platform can reach into a child’s bedroom, learn their vulnerabilities, earn their trust and influence their behavior without a parent ever knowing, it is as if we are letting danger creep into our homes and consume their whole world. A small number of companies now wield extraordinary power over our children’s futures.

" This is a developing story and will be updated. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: John Fitzpatrick and Tony Phillips. The Duchess of Sussex was due to give a speech at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, butreported Meghan was too overcome with emotion to deliver the words about child protection in light of the allegations against her father, Thomas Markle.

Markle Sr. was arrested at his care home in Florida and appeared at Federal Court on Friday charged with possession of child pornography. He has always denied the allegations, declaring they were"sick lies.

"Prince Harry said in his speech:"We cannot keep blaming children or their parents for responding to systems deliberately designed to hold their attention. That isn’t simply a failure of self-control. It’s a failure of design.

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"When a platform can reach into a child’s bedroom, learn their vulnerabilities, earn their trust and influence their behavior without a parent ever knowing, it is as if we are letting danger creep into our homes and consume their whole world. A small number of companies now wield extraordinary power over our children’s futures. "