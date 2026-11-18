The Duchess of Sussex released her 2026 holiday chocolate box. Critics point out the steep £112 cost and question where profits go for the royal couple.

Meghan Markle's As Ever 2026 Holiday Advent Calendar has officially reached consumers following weeks of pre-orders, yet the luxury £112 chocolate box is already facing intense scrutiny over its quality and value. The Duchess of Sussex's debut foray into the high-end seasonal market has drawn mixed reactions as early reviewers describe a product that fails to meet the premium price tag. Critics and customers alike are questioning whether the handcrafted chocolates justify the significant cost, with many citing disappointing flavors and missing features.

The navy blue packaging features a magnetic clasp and an illustration of the couple's former Montecito estate, complete with edible gold ink numbering in the Duchess's style. However, the physical product inside has drawn criticism for its lackluster taste profile. Reviewers noted that the twenty-four squares of chocolate offered only faint, indistinct flavors that failed to deliver the bold fruit spreads and signature marmalades promised on the box.

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One prominent critique highlighted that the promised specialty piece topped with edible flower sprinkles was entirely missing from the delivery. This absence has fueled skepticism regarding the attention to detail in the production process. Shoppers expected a gourmet experience that matched the aspirational branding, but instead found a collection of sweets that many described as generic and uninspired compared to the luxury positioning.

The pricing strategy remains a central point of contention, with the calendar costing approximately £4.67 per chocolate square. This figure stands in sharp contrast to mass-market alternatives, making the Sussex chocolates roughly 233 times more expensive per unit than standard British confectionery. Industry analysts suggest this pricing model alienates casual buyers while failing to attract collectors who demand tangible luxury in return for their investment.

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Unlike King Charles, who donates all profits from his Highgrove chocolates to The King's Foundation, the financial flow for the As Ever calendar remains opaque. The lack of clear disclosure regarding what percentage of the £112 price supports charitable causes has intensified public debate. Critics argue that a couple who advocate for humanitarian causes should provide greater transparency about where the substantial revenue is directed.

The imagery on the box depicts a warm, inviting holiday home, yet this representation contradicts the current reality of the couple's life in California. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer reside in the nine-bedroom estate, and the property is currently shuttered. The juxtaposition of the idyllic garden scene with the couple's estrangement from the British royal family creates a narrative disconnect that has drawn widespread media attention.

Details on the packaging claim the citrus and berry flavors were inspired by the Montecito garden, yet tasting experiences have been largely underwhelming. Reviewers found the orange chocolate to taste artificial, while the blackberry variety was undetectable in several samples. Only the dark chocolate ganache truffle received consistent praise for its quality, suggesting an uneven execution of the diverse flavor profile.

Compounding the dissatisfaction is the absence of a contents menu to help customers identify the various flavors within the box. Unlike standard Advent calendars that provide diagrams and descriptions, the As Ever calendar leaves buyers guessing about the taste of each daily square. This lack of customer care has been described as a significant oversight for a product marketed as a high-end, thoughtful gift.

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The weight of the twenty-four chocolates totals 212 grams, resulting in a retail cost of roughly 53 pence per gram. This places the price point in the same range as precious metals and ceremonial-grade tea, further highlighting the disparity between cost and perceived value. Consumers are left wondering if the appeal lies solely in the celebrity association rather than the product itself.

Despite the initial hype surrounding the launch, the early customer feedback suggests that the As Ever brand may struggle to maintain momentum. The combination of bland flavors, missing decorative elements, and opaque profit margins has created a skeptical public discourse. As the holiday season progresses, the performance of this luxury item will likely serve as a test for the Sussexes' broader commercial ambitions.