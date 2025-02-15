Meghan Markle Honors Prince Harry With Special Signet Ring at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle made a subtle but significant tribute to her husband, Prince Harry, at the Invictus Games in Canada. She sported a new gold signet ring engraved with their joint royal monogram, a design created after their wedding in 2018.

At the Invictus Games in Canada, Meghan Markle paid tribute to Prince Harry with a gold signet ring engraved with their joint royal monogram . After their wedding in 2018, the royal couple created a cypher with an 'H' and 'M' in cursive letters over a coronet with two cross pattées, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves. The Duchess of Sussex wore the ring — which is a new addition to her ever-evolving jewelry collection — at a wheelchair basketball tournament event on Sunday.

She wore the jewelry with a light gray blazer from Dôen, a navy La Ligne sweater and skinny flared Veronica Beard jeans. On Monday night, the couple celebrated Valentine's Day a bit early, joining Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, for a double date night





