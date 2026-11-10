Meghan Markle holds Prince Harry’s hand, stays silent as she makes first public appearance since dad Thomas Markle Sr. charged over child porn trove

Meghan Markle clutched the hand of her husband, Prince Harry, on Tuesday as she made her first public appearance since her estranged 82-year-old dad, Thomas Markle Sr., was charged with possession …

Meghan Markle clutched the hand of her husband, Prince Harry, on Tuesday as she made her first public appearance since her estranged 82-year-old dad, Thomas Markle Sr., was charged with possession of child pornography.

The duchess is attending an event about online child safety at the European Parliament in Brussels, and was expected to make a speech but pulled out asMeghan, 45, walked into the European Parliament building clutching her 42-year-old husband’s hand and refused to answer questions from journalists. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend an event about online child safety at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday.

Also read Meghan Markle’s mom helped FBI identify ex Thomas Markle in disturbing child sex abuse photos: report

One reporter asked how Meghan, who was dressed in all black, was feeling but she stayed silent. Prince Harry didn’t make any comments. Both are attending the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial — an art installation commemorating children who died as a result of suffering harm on social ​media. The memorial features 50 phones with lock screens of children who have died as a result of harmful side effects of social media.

Markle Sr’s alleged trove of child porn was uncovered by his son, Thomas Markle Jr., which prompted him to report it to the authorities.in Lakeland, Florida, and appeared in court on allegations he kept child sexual abuse material in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for almost two decades.

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“Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions,” Kash Patel, the FBI Director, said of Markle’s arrest. Agents seized 78 items from the storage units – including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected child sex abuse material, the Justice Department said. Two of the images depicted an adult man – whom a witness identified as Markle Sr. — with a nude prepubescent girl.

A third image showed a naked prepubescent girl in a room that appeared to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines. Additional photos showed Markle Sr. “along with children in various stages of undress,” the complaint claims.

“Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls,” said First Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli. “These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law. ” Markle, who was wheeled out of his care home by FBI agents, was later released on bond and ordered to have no contact with minors.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend an event about online child safety at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday.