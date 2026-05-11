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Meghan Markle Hints at Clothing Range Launch with As Ever Sizing Chart

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Meghan Markle Hints at Clothing Range Launch with As Ever Sizing Chart
Personal FashionMeghan MarkleClothing Range
📆5/11/2026 10:23 PM
📰DailyMail
13 sec. here / 9 min. at publisher
📊News: 33% · Publisher: 68%

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, could be launching her own clothing range with a new 'sizing chart' for T-shirts on her online lifestyle business, As Ever. The chart suggests a range for adults up to 5xl and includes plus size options, down to toddler sizes for children.

Meghan Markle could be on the verge of launching her own clothing range , the Daily Mail can reveal. A new ' sizing chart ' for T-shirts has popped up on the As Ever website - including ' plus size ' options - despite Meghan's business not currently selling any garments.

The new sizing section for her online lifestyle business - only known for jam, candles, chocolate, wine, and flower sprinkles - also contains a chart for children's shirts down to toddler sizes. A spokesman for the Duchess of Sussex declined to comment

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Personal Fashion Meghan Markle Clothing Range As Ever T-Shirts Sizing Chart Plus Size

 

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Meghan Markle Hints at Clothing Range Launch with As Ever Sizing ChartMeghan Markle Hints at Clothing Range Launch with As Ever Sizing ChartMeghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, could be launching her own clothing range with a new 'sizing chart' for T-shirts on her online lifestyle business, As Ever. The chart suggests a range for adults up to 5xl and includes plus size options, down to toddler sizes for children.
Read more »



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