Meghan Markle gifts superfan £238 care package despite his criticism of Prince and Princess of Wales

Meghan Markle has gifted a £238 care package to a superfan who has been openly critical of Prince and Princess of Wales. The fan, who goes by The Notorious JTB on X, has been praising Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever and has spent hundreds of dollars on her products. JTB has also been criticising the Princess of Wales's 'mediocrity' and has compared her to other European royal women who have spoken out on international stages.

Meghan Markle has gifted a $300 (£238) care package from her lifestyle brand As Ever to a superfan who has openly criticised the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The fan, who goes by The Notorious JTB on X, said he was 'completely stunned' to receive the gift and a handwritten note from the Duchess of Sussex, 44, in a post on social media. Within the past six months, 'JTB' has endorsed creators calling out the Princess of Wales's 'mediocrity' and taking aim at the royal family while spending hundreds of dollars on products from As Ever - including over $200 on an order of wine.

On Monday, he claimed that the Duchess had sent him a large box of 'treats' in a video - which also featured a copy of Meghan's Harper's Bazaar issue.

'I came home to a gift from Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Come unbox it with me,' JTB said over footage of him opening the package. He held up a handwritten note that was sealed with Meghan's royal cypher, the letter M with the House of Windsor coronet on top, that read: 'Dear JT, Thank you for the anniversary wishes! A few treats for you to enjoy.

As ever, Meg' The 'treats' included the newly launched, limited edition matchbox, a tin of flower sprinkles, a jar of honey with honeycomb, and the complete range of As Ever candles as well as Meghan's leather bookmark. JTB shared the video with the caption: 'The Duchess sent me a gift. I am not exaggerating when I say this was nowhere on my 2026 bingo card. Completely stunned.

Completely grateful.

'Thank you, Meghan. ' His most recent purchase is the As Ever Signature Scent Collection, consisting of candles inspired by Meghan and Harry's wedding day and their two children, worth $256.

Meghan Markle has gifted a $321 care package from her lifestyle brand As Ever to a superfan who has openly criticised the Prince and Princess of Wales When Meghan and Prince Harry celebrated eight years of marriage on May 19, JTB reacted to the Duchess's previously unseen photograph of the couple sharing a kiss during their reception in a TikTok video. JTB said the black and white image is 'one of the sexiest wedding photos ever taken' in the clip that was captioned: 'The chemistry between Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is undeniable.

'You know these two are still setting off smoke alarms. ' On the same day, JTB reposted TikTok commentary about the 'mediocrity' of the Princess of Wales in response to her visit to Reggio Emilia to learn about the Italian city's pioneering approach to early years development last month.

The creator contrasted Catherine's advocacy efforts, including launching the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood five years ago, with Meghan's 'no child lost to social media' speech at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva.

' made pasta and visited kindergarten children...but I really want to know why she hasn't addressed the in any capacity? ' he continued.

In addition to the Duchess, the creator compared Catherine to other European royal women, including Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Catherina-Amalia of Orange, in the post that was later shared by JTB, who received Meghan's care package.

'All of these women have spoken either at the General Assembly or spoken at the UN in some capacity,' the creator said, noting their 'hardcore' advocacy efforts to improve 'women's and children's lives'. 'On those types of international stages, you have never seen the Princess of Wales,' he continued, suggesting that Catherine's 'resume is lacking' in comparison with her European counterparts.

Catherine, 44, was given a rapturous welcome on the royal foreign visit to the Italian city famed for its pioneering approach to early years education and awarded the Primo Tricolore, the city's highest honour, for her work. JTB has also reposted a video criticising the Princess of Wales's recent visit to Reggio Emilia in Italy In the past six months, JTB has also praised the 'adorable' trailer of Harry and Meghan's forthcoming documentary, Cookie Queens, defended the couple's decision to 'shift' their Netflix deal, and declared their quasi-royal tour of Australia as a 'complete, undeniable success'.

He has also posted a cruel meme of Princess Diana to mock her son, the Prince of Wales, which was swiftly criticised by fellow X users. Meanwhile, JTB has continued supporting Meghan's lifestyle business As Ever, including splurging $210 on three bottles each of her Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Napa Valley Rose.

When it was reported that Meghan's Netflix deal, which included two seasons of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan as well as a holiday special, had collapsed, JTB claimed the split would 'exponentially grow' As Ever. The Daily Mail has contacted Meghan's representatives for comment. It comes after internet sleuths discovered that Meghan branded expensive candles 'so obnoxious' before releasing her own range inspired by Prince Archie and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibe





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