Meghan Markle ‘fights back tears,’ on ‘high alert’ at Brussels engagement after dad Thomas’ arrest

“The couple appears on high alert as they scan the cameras and spectators around them. They maintain a steady pace, seemingly aware of the attention on them.”

Meghan Markle appeared visibly emotional and on edge alongside Prince Harry in Brussels Tuesday — just days after her estranged father,“Meghan’s eyes look weary, with noticeable dark circles and a subdued expression,” body language expert Susan Constantine exclusively told Page Six.

“Her usual bright-eyed smile, the radiant smile that seems to light up a room, appears dimmed amid the current news surrounding allegations of a sexual nature involving her father. ”Meghan Markle seemed emotional Tuesday while attending the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels .

Also read Meghan Markle criticized for waiting years to address dad’s sex abuse claims

“Meghan’s eyes look weary, with noticeable dark circles and a subdued expression,” body language expert Susan Constantine said of the Duchess of Sussex . Constantine believes the Duchess of Sussex appeared to be doing everything she could to “hold herself together. ” “Yet the sadness in her eyes, the tension across her face, and her dimpled, slightly pouted chin seem to tell a different story,” Constantine said.

“She maintains her composure and puts on a brave face for the cameras, but a visible heaviness lingers in her expression. “It almost appears as though she is fighting back tears, determined not to let her emotions overwhelm her in public. ”Prince Harry and Markle appeared to be “on high alert” while attending the Brussels event , according to the body language expert.

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While Markle, 45, and her husband, 42, were physically present, Constantine observed that their body language showed they didn’t seem to be in joyful spirits.

“The couple appears on high alert as they scan the cameras and spectators around them,” she said. “They maintain a steady pace, seemingly aware of the attention on them. ”“The repeated stroking of his beard, coupled with his serious countenance, gives the impression of someone deep in thought and perhaps unsettled by the circumstances,” Constantine said. / SplashNews.comConstantine noted that Middleton appeared as she usually does, “bright, cheerful, fully engaged and authentic to her core.

” “She clearly enjoys people and has a natural gift for establishing rapport through her warm, engaging smile and direct, sincere interest in those she meets,” she said. By contrast, Constantine believes William displayed interest through a more animated expression.

“With slightly raised eyebrows and a downward gaze that seems to accompany a polite response,” she said. “His facial expressions can sometimes come across as a little comical or awkward when engaging with others, but in an endearing rather than negative way. ” Constantine cautioned not to read too much into their expressions, saying a still photo can be “misleading. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Meghan Markle seemed emotional Tuesday while attending the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels .

"Meghan’s eyes look weary, with noticeable dark circles and a subdued expression," body language expert Susan Constantine said of the Duchess of Sussex . Prince Harry and Markle appeared to be"on high alert" while attending the Brussels event , according to the body language expert. The body language expert noted Prince Harry's serious demeanor during the European Parliament engagement .

/ SplashNews.comMarkle stayed silent during the visit , leaving Prince Harry to deliver the event's remarks. The Sussexes did not address Thomas Markle Sr.'s arrest.