Meghan Markle Expands 'Maj Squad' with New Mahjong Partner Kelly McKee Zajfen Following Years of Shared Grief and Philanthropy

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed longtime friend Kelly McKee Zajfen to her mahjong circle over the weekend, cementing a bond forged through personal tragedy and mutual support. Kelly, a former model and co-founder of the Alliance of Moms, joined the 'Maj Squad' for a game and cocktails, as seen on Instagram. This friendship extends beyond leisure; Meghan and Harry supported Kelly after the loss of her son George in 2022, donating to a memorial fund and attending charity events in his honor. The Duchess's love for mahjong, a strategic game from 19th-century China, is well-known among her inner circle, which also shares an interest in pickleball. Recent social media posts showed Meghan visiting Kelly and her newborn, highlighting a connection built on two decades of trust and shared motherhood experiences.

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a game of mahjong over the weekend, adding a new member to her close-knit social circle known as the ' Maj Squad '-Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Meghan Markle, 44, a resident of Montecito, California, has long been passionate about the strategic tile-based game, which traces its origins to 19th-century China. She regularly plays with a small group of trusted friends, a ritual that blends leisure with camaraderie. In the inaugural season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, viewers saw her host an intimate gathering featuring fashion designer Tracy Robbins, cosmetics entrepreneur Victoria Jackson, and literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh.

The group enjoyed a relaxed evening of mahjong, accompanied by homemade tacos and cocktails. The most recent extension of this tradition included Kelly, a former model and mother of two, who has been a close friend of Meghan's for two decades. Kelly is also the co-founder of the Alliance of Moms, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting pregnant and parenting youth within Los Angeles's foster care system.

Following the game, Kelly posted a photo on Instagram showing herself playing outdoors with a cocktail in hand. She captioned the image with a playful nod to the gathering: "Ugh, oh. Another one has been taken by the Maj bug. That being me.

A perfect day spent with my ladies and having some much needed mama time. Thanks M & T. Now back to the babes and obsessing over my next game.

" Her reference to "M & T" points to Meghan and Tracy Robbins. Tracy later reposted the image to her Instagram Stories, praising Kelly: "You are a natural. Love you. Miss you already.

" This exchange confirms Kelly's integration into the Duchess's inner mahjong circle. The royal's affinity for the game is well-documented among her friends. Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha skincare and another member of the group, explained to People magazine last year that both Meghan and Prince Harry are avid mahjong players and have also embraced pickleball-a fast-growing paddle sport mixing tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.

"She's really creative and curious," Tsai remarked. "She enjoys things that you wouldn't expect-like mahjong. She's constantly trying to pull me into her weekly mahjong group. And she and Harry are pretty passionate about pickleball.

They are trying to convince me to join the group!

" The Duchess's social media activity recently intertwined with her friendship with Kelly. Hours before the Royal Family appeared at Trooping the Colour-the King's official birthday celebration-Meghan posted a photo of herself visiting Kelly and her newborn son, Jack Oliver Zajfen. Unlike her usual practice of shielding her own children-Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five-from public view, Meghan shared a clear image of baby Jack, holding him and kissing his head.

"We know I love a redhead," she wrote, adding humorously: "And let me stop you before they start, no it's not his baby. " Kelly announced her pregnancy in November 2023, following the devastating loss of her nine-year-old son George in July 2022. George died from complications of a viral illness that included Covid and viral meningitis.

In the aftermath, Meghan and Harry provided substantial support, including a $5,000 donation to a GoFundMe created in George's memory, which they attributed to their children. Kelly publicly thanked the couple, noting their "guiding light" role and praising the work of The Archewell Foundation. Their friendship has deepened through shared grief and mutual charitable efforts.

Meghan and Harry have attended multiple events organized by Kelly to honor George's memory, such as a charity tennis tournament held around Prince Harry's 40th birthday last year. These gestures underscore a bond that extends beyond recreation into meaningful community advocacy and personal resilience





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Meghan Markle Kelly Mckee Zajfen Maj Squad Mahjong Prince Harry Royal Family Alliance Of Moms George Zajfen Grief Charity Pickleball Montecito Instagram Tracy Robbins The Archewell Foundation Foster Care Nonprofit Trooping The Colour Netflix With Love Meghan

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