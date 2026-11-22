Speculation mounts over Meghan Markle's missing engagement ring as experts cite repeated alterations and structural brittleness. Details on the ring's history and potential breakage.

The iconic engagement ring worn by Meghan Markle has vanished from public view, triggering intense scrutiny and speculation among royal watchers and jewellery enthusiasts. The Duchess of Sussex has not been seen wearing the £120,000 diamond trilogy in nine months, marking the longest period of absence since her union with Prince Harry began.

The last verified sighting of the sparkler occurred in February, during a public appearance at an NBA All-Star Game held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Since that event, the absence of the jewel has created a vacuum of information, leading fans to theorize about the ring's current status.

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Structural Integrity and Repeated Alterations

Jewellery professionals suggest that the most plausible explanation for the ring's disappearance is physical damage resulting from extensive modifications over the years. James Constantinou, founder of Prestige Pawnbrokers, argues that the band may have become too brittle to wear safely after numerous alterations. He notes that repeated resizing and reshaping can compromise the internal structure of gold, making it prone to snapping under pressure.

Constantinou explains that a micro-pavé setting, which features tiny diamonds drilled into the metal, sacrifices structural strength for aesthetic sparkle. He believes the thinner band, which appeared in later years, is significantly more fragile than the original substantial yellow gold band designed in 2017. Each time gold is cut, heated, or reshaped, its molecular integrity weakens, increasing the risk of cracking or losing stones.

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Historical Design Changes and Royal Connections

The ring's history is deeply intertwined with royal heritage and personal milestones. Originally designed by Prince Harry in consultation with Cleave and Company, the jeweller to the Queen, the piece features a blood-free centrepiece diamond sourced from Botswana. This location was significant as it is where the couple fell in love prior to their engagement. The side stones were crafted from diamonds taken from a bracelet belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Records indicate the ring has undergone at least four alterations since the initial proposal at Nottingham Cottage, the couple's former residence within the grounds of Kensington Palace. A notable change occurred in June 2019 during Trooping the Colour, when Meghan was seen wearing a version with a thinner, diamond-encrusted band. Biographer Omid Scobie stated in his book Finding Freedom that this 2019 redesign was initiated by Prince Harry, who reportedly consulted jeweller Lorraine Schwartz for the reset.

Expert Opinions on Wearability and Safety

Industry experts emphasize that once a jewelled ring is tampered with extensively, it rarely regains its original core strength. Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini and an engagement ring expert, noted that while the original design was sensible for the stone size, the later modifications prioritized aesthetics over durability. He suggested that the original yellow gold band was a safer choice for daily wear compared to the delicate, diamond-set alternatives introduced later.

Other observers have speculated that Meghan might have simply disliked the later designs or preferred not to wear the ring due to comfort issues. During a trip to Jordan earlier this year, the Duchess opted for a minimalist jewellery look, further fueling theories that the ring is either being stored for safety or is no longer in use. Some fans suggest a fifth alteration may have taken place, though no official confirmation exists.

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Future Implications for the Sussex Jewellery

The mystery surrounding the ring highlights the complex relationship between high-value heirlooms and modern wearability. As the Sussexes continue their public lives, the absence of such a recognizable symbol invites continued debate about its condition. Whether the ring was damaged beyond repair, redesigned for a new purpose, or simply set aside remains unclear.

For now, the £120,000 sparkler remains shrouded in mystery, with its fate hanging in the balance. The narrative of the ring's degradation serves as a cautionary tale for anyone considering frequent modifications to valuable jewellery. Until Meghan Markle or Prince Harry provide new evidence, the public will continue to monitor the situation with keen interest in the fate of this historic piece.