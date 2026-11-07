Meghan Markle Demands Investigation Into Father Thomas Markle Sr After FBI Charges

The Duchess of Sussex seeks justice for victims after her estranged father was charged with possessing child abuse images by the FBI. Learn about the investigation and legal proceedings.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly urging for a comprehensive legal inquiry into the actions of her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., following his arrest by federal agents. This demand for accountability comes after the 82-year-old was charged with possessing child abuse images, sparking intense public interest in the case.

FBI Uncovers Alleged Stash in Storage Units

The investigation began when the FBI discovered alleged materials stored inside two units Thomas Markle Sr. had rented for nearly two decades in Los Angeles, California. The 82-year-old was released on house arrest after being taken into custody at the Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, Florida, on a Friday morning.

Also read Meghan Markle’s dad arrested by FBI but prosecuting him could be complicated

Former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle Sr. vehemently denies any wrongdoing despite the serious charges brought against him. He was charged with one count of possession of child pornography during an initial court hearing where he did not enter a plea. Federal agents had previously uncovered the alleged stash of materials, which led to his arrest and subsequent release under strict house arrest conditions.

Family Report and Discovery of Evidence

The legal trouble began just two weeks prior to the FBI raid when Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan Markle's brother, reported his father to the police in the Philippines. Thomas Markle Jr., who is 60 years old, had discovered the material amongst his father's abandoned belongings in the city of Cebu before informing the FBI of the items stored in Los Angeles.

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Thomas Markle Sr. had not visited the locked-up facilities in the Philippines for years but continued to rent storage units for £520 per month. The discovery by his son prompted an investigation that eventually spanned from the Philippines to the United States, leading to the involvement of federal authorities in Florida and California.

Detailed Allegations and Visual Evidence

According to a sworn affidavit published by an FBI agent, the evidence includes film negatives and books that allegedly contain child pornography. Agents used a special device to convert the negatives into color digital photographs, revealing images that claim to show Thomas Markle Sr. abusing a naked pre-pubescent girl.

The affidavit describes one negative as showing an adult man wearing a white button-down shirt and blue jeans sitting on a white surface. It states that a nude pre-pubescent girl is sitting on the man's lap with her back against his left chest, while the man touches the child in a manner described as an act of child abuse.

Another image allegedly shows an adult man with his arm wrapped around the girl's hips, appearing to look down at her nude body. A third photo depicts a naked child sitting on a bed while another partially clothed girl is positioned behind her, adding to the volume of evidence reviewed by law enforcement.

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Meghan Markle's Stance on Justice

A close friend of Meghan Markle claims that the Duchess, 45, wants justice for the victims of Thomas Markle Sr.'s alleged crimes. The friend told The Sun that it is Meghan's sincerest hope that a full and thorough investigation will help deliver justice for those affected by these alleged offenses.

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were informed by the FBI about the materials found in the Los Angeles storage units on the same day Thomas Markle Sr. was wheeled into court. The couple was told the details as the legal proceedings unfolded, highlighting the personal connection to a high-profile criminal case.

Arrest Scene and Public Reaction

Exclusive photos captured Thomas Markle Sr. being escorted from the care home in Lakeland in handcuffs shortly after 9am local time, shortly after police surrounded the property. The former lighting director, who is wheelchair-bound following a leg amputation in the Philippines last year, appeared desperate and scowled in disbelief as agents loaded him into a waiting ambulance.

When a reporter asked if he was a pedophile, the 82-year-old responded in a weak voice but remained silent when asked if he had ever collected child pornography. A source believed to have known Thomas Markle Sr. since the 1970s reportedly helped identify the adult in the images, supporting the FBI's investigation into the alleged crimes.