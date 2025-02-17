Meghan Markle Celebrates Valentine's Day with Heartfelt Post for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle took to Instagram to share a touching Valentine's Day tribute to Prince Harry, featuring a never-before-seen photo from the Invictus Games. The Duchess of Sussex expressed her pride for her husband's initiative and celebrated the resilience of the veterans and their families.

Rachel Burchfield, the contributing royals editor at InStyle, covers news about the British royal family daily, including the work and wardrobes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle . Meghan Markle recently shared a heartwarming Instagram post featuring a never-before-seen photo with Prince Harry. The image captures the couple surrounded by the veterans and their families participating in the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel.

'Incredible veterans and their families changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families,” Meghan wrote alongside the photo. “Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created.” Apparently addressing the food spread before them, she added, “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.” She signed off with the hashtag #lovewins and her oft-repeated Instagram tagline since rejoining the platform, “As ever, M.” The photo, her latest post after her return to Instagram on January 1 after seven years away, captures Meghan wearing a dress from Anemos, which comes in three colors—espresso, tawny, and black. The dress, featuring a classic scoop neckline and self-tie skirt, is “designed to be styled several ways,” according to the brand, calling the piece one with “endless possibilities.” Meghan styled the look with bracelets and a Cartier necklace and watch.Harry and Meghan spent Valentine’s Day apart this year after she left Harry’s Invictus Games on February 11 to return home to Montecito, California—their home base since 2020—and their kids. Meghan had been in both Vancouver and Whistler, Canada for the first half of the latest competition of the Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014. Harry wrapped up the Games—which introduced winter sports for the first time—with the closing ceremony on February 16. The couple were apart for Valentine’s Day this year (though they did take part in an early double date celebration alongside singer Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato in Whistler), but spent last Valentine’s Day in Canada, taking part in the Invictus Games’ one year to go preparations for the 2025 Games. Meghan has long been a fan of the holiday, previously writing on her now-shuttered blog The Tig, “Hook, line, and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day,” adding that “Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself.” In addition to sharing a romantic photo to her grid, Meghan also posted an Instagram Story on February 14 of her taking part in Valentine’s Day-related activities with Archie and Lilibet, including putting heart-shaped strawberries atop bagels





InStyle / 🏆 103. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MEGHAN MARKLE PRINCE HARRY VALENTINES DAY INVICTUS GAMES ROYAL FAMILY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle Celebrates Valentine's Day Apart from Prince Harry: 'Missing My Valentine'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Valentine's Day apart, with Harry at the Invictus Games in Canada and Meghan at home with their children. Despite the distance, the couple expressed their love through heartfelt social media posts and shared experiences.

Read more »

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share PDA moments for Valentine's DayThe two royal couples each showed PDA in their Valentine's Day messages.

Read more »

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Valentine's Day with a Romantic DinnerMeghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed an intimate Valentine's Day dinner with close friends in Whistler, Canada, marking a romantic pause in their Invictus Games activities.

Read more »

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrate Valentine's Day Early with Michael Bublé and Luisana LopilatoPrince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Valentine's Day early with Canadian singer Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, enjoying a romantic dinner in Vancouver. The couples' outing follows the Invictus Games winter training camp and one-year countdown celebrations, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last in Canada.

Read more »

Meghan Markle Sends Sweet Valentine's Day Message to Prince HarryMeghan Markle expressed her love for Prince Harry on Valentine's Day via social media, acknowledging their separate locations as she cared for their children while he participated in the Invictus Games.

Read more »

Meghan Markle Declares 'Love Wins' in Sweet Valentine’s Day Post to Prince HarryMeghan Markle wrote a sweet Instagram post to husband Prince Harry on Valentine's Day, declaring 'love wins' seemingly in a nod to the constant chatter about the status of their marriage.

Read more »