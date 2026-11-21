Duchess Meghan Markle faces scrutiny after As Ever holiday sale promotional image confirmed as AI-generated by OpenAI, sparking debate on branding ethics.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has drawn attention regarding her lifestyle brand As Ever following the promotion of a holiday sale that utilized artificial intelligence for marketing visuals. While the 45-year-old posed in a festive photograph wearing a cream knit ensemble near a Christmas garland, a second promotional image was identified as being created using generative tools from OpenAI. This discovery has ignited discussion about the intersection of modern digital marketing techniques and public perception of high-profile brands.

Verification Of Artificial Image Creation

A specific promotional graphic featuring a design resembling fruit compote drizzled over icing carried the text As Ever Holiday Sale with a twenty-five percent discount offer across all items. Independent verification using OpenAI's own detection tools revealed the presence of SynthID, a proprietary digital watermark embedded in images produced by its generative models. This invisible marker confirms the image was not captured by a camera but was instead synthesized by artificial intelligence algorithms.

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The confirmation of the image's digital origin stands in stark contrast to the environmental advocacy efforts of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Harry utilizes his non-profit organization Travalyst to promote sustainable travel practices and encourages the travel industry to share emissions data. The use of AI-generated imagery for a brand that often emphasizes curated, high-quality lifestyle elements has raised questions about consistency in their public messaging strategy.

Strategic Pricing And Sale Exclusions

The current promotional period for As Ever includes significant discounts on various products while notably excluding several high-ticket items. Meghan Markle's £191 Signature Basket and a £32 fig, apple, and orange jam trio are included in the sitewide reduction. However, the £112 Holiday Advent Calendar, created in partnership with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés, remains excluded from the Black Friday Event promotion.

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This limited-edition calendar is priced at a premium and features 24 chocolates with diverse flavors including strawberry and orange marmalade. The packaging also includes a sketch of the £11 million Californian mansion the couple resided in, along with countdown numbers hand-painted in Meghan Markle's penmanship using edible gold lustre. The exclusion of this specific item suggests a targeted marketing approach that preserves the value of their most exclusive merchandise during broad discount events.

Product Offerings And Price Adjustments

Several other items have seen price reductions as part of the holiday campaign, affecting the fruit spread trio and specialty snacks. The Fruit Spread Trio, described as the brand's most-loved fruit spreads, is now available for £20 or $27, down from £27 or $36. These jams come in raspberry, orange marmalade, and strawberry flavors and were previously highlighted in promotional videos showcasing the brand's culinary offerings.

The curated popcorn medley, marketed as a luxury taste of nostalgia, has also been discounted from $65 or £50 to $48.75 or approximately £37. This product features milk chocolate, white chocolate, and salted popcorn topped with signature flower sprinkles. Additionally, the £57 Trophy Chocolate Bar Gift Set, which contains five collaboration bars with Compartés, is now priced at £43 or $56.25, reflecting the broader trend of accessible luxury pricing during the festive season.

Recent Public Appearances And Brand Launches

The marketing push for the holiday sale coincides with the couple's recent return to the public eye after a period of relative privacy. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were pictured with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, at Winter Wonderland in London. This marked their first joint public appearance since moving back to the United Kingdom from California in August.

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During the event at Hyde Park on Wednesday evening, Prince Harry was seen riding the dodgems with his son while Meghan Markle watched with Lilibet. These public moments followed the launch of the brand's second Christmas Collection, known as Chapter Two. The collection, which includes sweet treats and fragrances, was initially teased in an October newsletter titled Hosting with Heart, building anticipation for the current holiday sales campaign.