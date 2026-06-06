Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Close Friend Describes How They Are “Like Every Other Family”

Chef José Andrés praised the couple for living a “normal life”

may often capture the attention of tabloids and paparazzi cameras across the world, but that doesn’t mean they don’t try to live a normal life when they’re not in the spotlight.

The couple’s close friend, Spanish-American chef José Andrés, recently opened up about how the Sussexes are just “like every other family” in spite of all the media attention they attract. , Andrés said, “They made their kitchen the meeting place like every other family. … When we see each other or when we have conversations, we talk about what everybody else talks , right? Life, family, good times, new dish, new restaurant.

”with Andrés’s nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, through Archewell Foundation, the philanthropic organization they founded after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family. The chef also talked about how the couple supports World Central Kitchen’s mission of providing meals to communities experiencing humanitarian or climate disasters.

“They are always caring about all the things happening in the world. They don’t have to do that. They sincerely do it because they care,” Andrés said. He added that Meghan and Harry often text and call him following news of disasters with a simple message: “What can we do here and can we help you?

” “Nobody finds out about those moments and they do it often, all the time,” Andrés said.

“They can decide to live a life in the comfort of their home, but I love that they are there even when nobody’s looking, they’re there just making sure that they can also be part of the solution. … That’s why I’m very proud to call them friends. ”“It was less about just giving someone a handout, but giving it to them with dignity,” the duchess said.

“Can you treat it with the same level of care that you would if you had lost everything? ”





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