Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mark Eighth Anniversary With Rare Wedding Photos Amidst Past Royal Drama

Duchess Meghan shares previously unseen images of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, contrasting the romantic memories with reports of tensions involving the Royal Family and her father.

Meghan Markle recently commemorated her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry by gifting her followers a nostalgic look back at their wedding day. Through a series of Instagram posts, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled a collection of previously unseen photographs that capture the intimacy and grandeur of their May 2018 nuptials.

One particularly poignant image showcases the couple sharing a passionate kiss during their first dance at the evening reception held at Frogmore House. Another set of images focuses on the ceremony at St George's Chapel within Windsor Castle, an event that captured the global imagination and was viewed by an estimated 1.9 billion people.

The guest list was a star-studded affair, featuring prominent figures such as Oprah Winfrey, Sir David Beckham, and George Clooney, while the musical atmosphere was elevated by a performance from Sir Elton John. These images serve as a reminder of the immense public interest and the romantic aura that surrounded the couple at the start of their journey together, showcasing the beauty of the bespoke Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller.

While the photographs project an image of bliss and unity, the selection of images notably excludes most members of the Royal Family, reflecting the ongoing rift between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Aside from a brief glimpse of King Charles after he escorted Meghan down the aisle, the royal relatives are largely absent from the carousel of snaps.

Instead, the Duchess chose to highlight her close friendship with British PR executive Isabel May and her relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland. The images also provide a rare behind-the-scenes look at the couple's official wedding portraits and a moment where Prince Harry makes a toast while Meghan looks on with pride.

Today, the couple resides in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, having transitioned away from their official royal roles in 2020 to pursue a more private life and focus on their own philanthropic ventures in the United States. However, the glamour of the wedding day often masks the significant turmoil that occurred during the planning stages.

Far from being a seamless fairytale, the lead-up to the ceremony was marked by several high-profile clashes and moments of tension. One of the most discussed disputes involved a disagreement between Meghan and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, regarding the attire for Princess Charlotte. Reports suggest that a conflict arose over the length of the bridesmaid's dress and whether tights should be worn according to royal protocol.

Beyond the familial tension, Meghan's interactions with royal household staff were reportedly a source of friction, including a request for expensive scent diffusers to neutralize what was described as a 'musty' smell in the chapel and disagreements over the choice of tiara. Furthermore, the relationship between Meghan and her father, Thomas Markle, reached a breaking point weeks before the event.

After a series of paparazzi scandals and a sudden heart attack, Mr. Markle was unable to attend, leading Meghan to ask King Charles to step in and walk her down the aisle. These revelations, often highlighted by royal commentators and authors like Tom Bower, paint a complex picture of a wedding that was as much about internal struggle and societal pressure as it was about romantic love





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