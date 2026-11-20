Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart the UK with their children as Thomas Markle Sr. faces child pornography charges in the US and Philippines, prompting Meghan to issue a statement on the allegations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly departed the United Kingdom to stay with a friend, a move that coincides with serious legal charges filed against Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, left the country amid growing allegations that Thomas Markle Sr. was in possession of photographic material depicting child sex abuse. This sudden relocation comes just weeks after the family returned from Montecito, California, to England.

Legal Charges Against Thomas Markle Sr.

Thomas Markle, 82, was formally charged on November 6 with one count of possession of child pornography. This charge follows a raid conducted by federal agents on two of his storage containers in Los Angeles. The incident has triggered a complex legal situation that spans multiple jurisdictions, with a separate investigation currently underway in the Philippines.

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Thomas Markle Sr. lived in the Philippines until he was arrested by officers from Florida's Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on November 10. Law enforcement officials allege that he cut off an ankle monitor, which he was required to wear as a condition of his release on bond pending trial. Despite these serious accusations, Thomas Markle Sr. has consistently maintained his innocence, referring to the claims as sick lies.

Meghan Markle's Public Statement

Meghan Markle, 45, addressed the allegations directly on October 23, breaking her silence to provide context regarding her estranged relationship with her father. In a statement, she revealed that she had been aware of troubling claims against Thomas Markle Sr. years before they became public knowledge.

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She explained that in 2018, a letter containing disturbing allegations was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with her, and she received assurances that the authorities were actively investigating the matter. Meghan emphasized that the distance she maintained from her father was never personal, but solely intended to protect her family.

The Duchess stated that despite media distortions over the years, her choice to ban Thomas Markle Sr. from having contact with their children was driven by a singular purpose: to protect them. She expressed trust that authorities were doing the same for other families involved in similar cases. Closing her statement, Meghan described the current allegations as more sickening than one could ever imagine, while expressing her sincerest hope that justice would be fully served.

Family Impact and Current Status

An insider disclosed to reporters that Meghan and Prince Harry knew about the allegations before they were made public, noting that the situation has been very hard on Meghan. Although she remains estranged from her father, the news affects her deeply, and she is reportedly disturbed by the developments. The family had previously taken steps to cut ties, including a hospital visit in 2025 where Meghan informed her father that she would never try to contact him again and banned him from ever meeting their children.

Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are accompanying their parents on this overseas trip. Sources indicate that the family is currently in a really good place and is happy in their new temporary location. They desired a change of pace and wished to get away from everything for a bit, feeling settled and happy with that decision. The fresh allegations against Thomas Markle Sr. emerged shortly after the family arrived back in England, time which coincided with a desire for privacy and stability amidst the ongoing legal chaos surrounding Thomas Markle Sr.