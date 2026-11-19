Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Hyde Park Winter Wonderland with their children, sparking reactions from Lizzie Cundy and other celebrities at the VIP preview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted attending the VIP Preview Night at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland on Wednesday, accompanied by their children Prince Archie, who is seven years old, and Princess Lilibet, who is five. The high-profile family's appearance at the annual festive funfair in central London generated significant attention, particularly due to the unexpected presence of their former friend, television presenter Lizzie Cundy.

Lizzie Cundy Avoids Reunion With Meghan Markle

Lizzie Cundy, aged 58, was also present at the event but reportedly chose to leave quickly rather than interact with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Cundy stated that she recognized one of their bodyguards and immediately headed toward the nearest exit to avoid an encounter. She explained that meeting at such a crowded and press-heavy venue was not the appropriate time or place to reconnect, preferring to preserve the cheerful atmosphere of the Christmas season.

Also read Meghan Markle and Harry Attend Winter Wonderland With Archie and Lilibet

Privacy Concerns Regarding Royal Public Appearance

Cundy characterized the couple's attendance at the Winter Wonderland opening night as a significant public relations exercise rather than a private family outing. She noted the heavy presence of paparazzi throughout the venue, describing the situation as odd for a couple that had previously emphasized their desire for privacy. Despite her criticism of the event's publicity nature, Cundy indicated she remained open to meeting Meghan Markle under different, more intimate circumstances, such as for a cup of tea.

Historical Context of Their Personal Relationship

The tension between Cundy and Markle stems from events that occurred years prior to their public split. In 2017, Cundy revealed that Markle had approached her to help find a British boyfriend before her engagement to Prince Harry. Cundy claims that Markle severed all contact with her once the engagement was announced, a pattern Cundy suggests was also directed at other members of Markle's family. She described being ghosted as part of a broader trend in Markle's recent life, though she stopped short of labeling herself as the primary target of such behavior.

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Other Celebrity Encounters at the Winter Wonderland

Beyond the royal drama, the VIP Preview Night featured appearances by several other notable public figures, including stars from the Real Housewives of London franchise. Socialite Amanda Cronin, aged 58, was present alongside her co-star Juliet Mayhew, aged 49. Mayhew expressed a lack of sympathy for Cronin following viral arguments from their reunion show, suggesting that Cronin engages in dramatic behavior for television audiences. Additionally, socialite Lady Violet Manners, aged 33, used the platform to discuss her struggles with new motherhood, admitting she had underestimated the demands of parenting her son John.

Financial and Social News in British Culture

In other cultural news, former Prime Minister David Cameron was seen socializing with musician Bob Geldof at O'Shaughnessy's pub in County Limerick, hosted by actor Dominic West. Meanwhile, financial disclosures reveal that Mike Tindall, aged 48, is positioned to receive approximately £1 million following the voluntary liquidation of his company Kimble Trading. Accounts spanning the year to March 2025 show retained earnings of £1.02 million for the firm, which had previously been scrutinized for taxpayer support during the pandemic lockdowns.