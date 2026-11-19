Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance with Archie and Lilibet at London's Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, drawing stylist praise for practical winter fashion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to London's Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park on Wednesday night, marking their first joint public appearance since returning to the UK in August. The event served as a festive kickoff for the annual holiday celebrations, drawing A-list celebrities and media attention to the chilly November temperatures.

Royal Family Marks Public Return

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their two children, Prince Archie, who is seven years old, and Princess Lilibet, who is five years old, arrived at the Hyde Park venue to kick off the festivities. This gathering represented a significant moment for the family, being their first public sighting together since their return to the United Kingdom in August. The presence of the young royal family members added a layer of warmth to the cold winter evening, with the parents ensuring the children were comfortable amidst the crowds.

Also read Harry and Meghan Visit London Winter Wonderland

Stylish Outerwear Defies Cold Weather

Meghan Markle, aged 45, prioritized warmth and practicality by wearing a Schoffel coat featuring a brown fur-lined hood. The Schoffel brand holds a notable history with the British Royal Family and was famously advertised by Mike Tindall, making it a recognizable choice for high-profile figures. She paired the substantial long jacket with a stylish grey knitted beanie, black jeans, and boots to complete the ensemble. This outfit allowed her and her daughter Lilibet to watch Prince Harry and Prince Archie enjoy a dodgem ride without being hindered by the elements.

Experts Praise Practical Fashion Choices

Stylist Lisa Talbot commended Meghan Markle's outfit as a textbook example of dressing appropriately for the actual weather conditions rather than just for photography. Talbot noted that the padded jacket and beanie are highly practical choices that also inject a welcome pop of color into the winter palette. Caroline Baxter, another style expert, agreed, stating that Meghan kept things deliberately low-key. Baxter described the look as comfortable and thoughtful, emphasizing that dressing with the children in mind is often the most effective style statement one can make.

Advertisement

Other Celebrities Showcase Winter Trends

The star-studded preview night also featured other notable figures such as Helen Flanagan, Vogue Williams, and Myleene Klass, all of whom showcased their winter wardrobes. Helen Flanagan received praise for her winter-white, longline belted coat, which stylist Caroline Baxter described as luxurious due to its faux-fur detail. Lisa Talbot added that the tonal winter outfit felt fresh, elegant, and timeless, though she cautioned about the practicality of wearing white in busy markets. Perrie Edwards opted for an oversized grey coat, which Talbot called classic winter dressing done well, while Baxter noted that heavy accessories slightly detracted from the coat's shape.

Bold Styles and Festive Atmosphere

Not all outfits adhered to strict practicality, with Lizzie Cundy presenting a bold fashion interpretation of ski style. Stylist Caroline Baxter described Cundy's look as contrived, while Lisa Talbot appreciated the fun and confidence of the purple faux fur, noting that keeping the underlayers white allowed the color to take center stage. Overall, the event highlighted a spectrum of styles, from the highly practical choices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the more experimental fashion statements of other attendees, all united by the festive spirit of the London Winter Wonderland.