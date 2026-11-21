Meghan Markle faces scrutiny over AI-generated marketing for As Ever's 25% holiday sale, which excludes high-priced items like the £112 advent calendar.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, recently launched a promotional campaign for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, featuring a festive holiday sale. However, the initiative has drawn attention for its apparent reliance on artificial intelligence technology, specifically an image generated using tools developed by OpenAI. This development contrasts with the environmental values often championed by her husband, Prince Harry, who actively campaigns against unsustainable practices through his non-profit organization, Travalyst.

OpenAI Tools Confirm AI Generated Marketing Image

OpenAI's proprietary detection systems confirmed that a specific promotional image shared by As Ever contained a SynthID watermark. This invisible digital signature is overlaid on images created by ChatGPT and other OpenAI generation tools to identify their artificial nature. The marked image featured text announcing the As Ever Holiday Sale with a 25 percent discount sitewide, styled to resemble fruit compote drizzled over icing. This technical confirmation highlights the brand's integration of generative AI into its direct consumer marketing strategies.

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As Ever Holiday Sale Discounts and Excluded Items

As Ever announced its 25 percent off holiday sale, offering reduced prices on select merchandise including the £191 Signature Basket and a £32 fig, apple, and orange jam trio. The brand's most-loved fruit spreads, available in raspberry, orange marmalade, and strawberry flavors, saw their price drop from £27 to £20 with the discount. Despite the sitewide designation, the promotion notably excluded several high-priced items, such as the £112 Holiday Advent Calendar, which was marked on the website as excluded from the Black Friday Event promotion.

Controversy Over Holiday Advent Calendar Pricing and Design

The excluded 2026 Holiday Advent Calendar, priced at £112, is a limited-edition product created in partnership with Los Angeles gourmet chocolatier Compartés. The calendar contains 24 chocolates featuring flavors like strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and orange marmalade. Its design features a sketch of the £11 million Californian mansion where Meghan and Prince Harry resided for six years. The countdown numbers are described as being hand-painted in Meghan's penmanship using edible gold lustre, a detail that underscores the luxury positioning of the brand's most expensive seasonal offering.

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High-Price New Releases and Product Offerings

The holiday promotion coincides with the release of the brand's second Christmas Collection, titled Chapter Two. This collection includes a curated popcorn medley marketed as a luxury taste of nostalgia, originally priced at $65 or £50, now reduced to $48.75 or approximately £37. The popcorn features flavors like milk chocolate, white chocolate, and salted popcorn, topped with flower sprinkles. Additionally, a limited-edition Trophy Chocolate Bar Gift Set, originally £57, is available for £43. This set features five beloved chocolate bars also created in collaboration with Compartés, reflecting the brand's focus on high-end gourmet collaborations.

Public Appearances and Environmental Campaign Contrasts

The marketing launch followed a public appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday evening. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet attended the VIP preview event, marking the first time the family appeared together since relocating from California in August. Prince Harry was photographed riding dodgems with his son Archie, while Meghan watched with Lilibet. This public visibility occurs against a backdrop of scrutiny regarding the environmental impact of generative AI, which consumes vast amounts of energy and water for server cooling, contrasting with Prince Harry's Travalyst campaign for sustainable travel data transparency.