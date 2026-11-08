Meghan King Loses Child Custody and Moves to New York City

Meghan King temporarily lost custody of her children following a 2025 Child Protective Services investigation. She is now in New York City, working in real estate, and reached a settlement with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

Meghan King and her children are navigating a major life transition following a complex custody dispute and a recent cross-country relocation. The former reality television star, who shares her three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, has moved to New York City to pursue a new career in real estate. This move follows a turbulent period in which King temporarily lost physical custody of her children due to an investigation.

Custody Investigation and Legal Resolution

Child Protective Services conducted an investigation that resulted in Meghan King temporarily losing physical custody of her children in December 2025. The legal battle initially scheduled a court hearing to determine future custody rights, but that proceeding was canceled. Both parties reached an agreement in December 2025 that was deemed to be in the best interests of the children, allowing the dispute to be resolved out of court.

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A Family History in Tennessee

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds celebrated their life together in Tennessee, where they shared a home in Leipers Fork. The couple posted a photo on Sunday, November 8, showing King and her three children posing beside a firepit with Adirondack chairs and distant fields in the background. King captioned the image, tagging the location as Leipers Fork, Tennessee, and expressed her love for the state in the fall season.

Children and Marriage Timeline

The family structure consists of three children born to King and Edmonds, along with four children from Edmonds' previous relationships. King and Edmonds, who married in St. Louis in 2014, welcomed their daughter Aspen via in vitro fertilization in 2016. They added twins Hart and Hayes two years later. King became a stepmother to the former baseball player's four children from prior relationships during their marriage, which ended in separation five years after the wedding and finalized in 2021.

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Relocating to New York for Career

Meghan King has relocated from Missouri to New York City to begin a new professional chapter. A source confirmed that King has been in New York City for a couple of months and is actively working in the real estate market. The 41-year-old former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County is focused on selling real estate in the Big Apple as she rebuilds her life post-divorce and custody changes.

Reflections on 2025 and Future Goals

As the year concludes, King has shared personal reflections on her recent experiences. She posted a meme on her Instagram Story noting that while a lot of super-rare events occurred, she did not purchase a Labubu. King documented her time with her children, including a visit to a holiday mart where she spent money on a single item. Her focus now shifts to establishing herself in the New York market while maintaining co-parenting arrangements with Jim Edmonds.