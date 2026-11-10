Meghan Harry Attend Lost Screen Memorial Amidst Father's Legal Troubles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a European Parliament event honoring children harmed online, while Thomas Markle Sr. faces federal child pornography charges.

On Tuesday, November 10, Meghan Markle and Harry Duke participated in the opening ceremony of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. The Duchess of Sussex, aged forty-five, and her husband, aged forty-two, arrived early in the morning holding hands. Meghan wore a stylish black coat while the Duke wore a navy suit during the solemn occasion.

Memorial Honors Victims of Online Harm

The Lost Screen Memorial initiative specifically honors children who have lost their lives after experiencing harm while using social media platforms. This event highlights the urgent need for digital safety measures for young users across the globe. The couple's presence underscored their commitment to protecting vulnerable populations in the digital age.

Also read Expert: Harry and Meghan Must Attend Brussels Event Despite Legal Pressures

FBI Investigates Estranged Father Thomas Markle Sr.

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, is currently the subject of a federal investigation after child sex abuse material was discovered at his former residence in the Philippines. Thomas Markle Jr. informed The Sun in October 2026 that he allegedly found this material in boxes at his father's home and immediately alerted authorities to the contents.

Federal Custody and Specific Criminal Charges

Thomas Sr., aged eighty-two, was taken into federal custody in Florida on Friday, November 6, and charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Prosecutors allege that he kept this material in storage containers he rented in the Los Angeles area for nearly two decades. Investigators seized approximately seventy-eight items, including slides, film negatives, and books containing suspected abuse material.

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FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Actions

FBI Director Kash Patel issued a statement on Friday, November 6, confirming the agency intends to prosecute Meghan Markle's estranged father. The Director stated that Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. He emphasized that the Bureau is working closely with the Justice Department on the case.

Meghan Markle Addresses Past Distress and Concerns

Meghan Markle expressed deep distress over the news in the last twenty-four hours, sending thoughts to any children who may have been harmed. She noted that in 2018, a letter with troubling allegations was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. She received assurances that these allegations were being investigated at that time.

Protecting Family from Public Distortion

Meghan Markle explained that any distance from her father and her choice to restrict contact was solely to protect her children from public distortion. She stated that she trusted the authorities were doing the same for other families affected by such crimes. This decision has been a long-standing boundary set to ensure the safety and well-being of her immediate family.