A Look Inside Meghan Fitzmartin And Pablo Collar's Speed Racer: Trixie From Mad Cave Studios for February 2027

said,"I cannot express how excited I am to write for Trixie and the Speed Racer universe. I've been a fan ever since I was eight years old, watching late-night episodes at sleepovers.

This has been such a dream come true, and I can't wait for Trixie and Lovelace to knock your socks off.

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" Pablo Collar, who has drawn for, added,"As a regular reader of the manga and fan of the anime since I was a kid, this project is everything I've ever wanted. Trixie is a character I've enjoyed exploring so much, and this fits perfectly with my career as an artist.