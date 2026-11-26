Meghan Fitzmartin And Pablo Collar's Speed Racer: Trixie From Mad Cave
A Look Inside Meghan Fitzmartin And Pablo Collar's Speed Racer: Trixie From Mad Cave Studios for February 2027
said,"I cannot express how excited I am to write for Trixie and the Speed Racer universe. I've been a fan ever since I was eight years old, watching late-night episodes at sleepovers.
This has been such a dream come true, and I can't wait for Trixie and Lovelace to knock your socks off.
" Pablo Collar, who has drawn for, added,"As a regular reader of the manga and fan of the anime since I was a kid, this project is everything I've ever wanted. Trixie is a character I've enjoyed exploring so much, and this fits perfectly with my career as an artist.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at bleedingcool
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News