Harry delivered a keynote speech about children’s safety on behalf of the couple.

, an art installation dedicated to the memories of children who “lost their lives as a result of the harm they suffered on social media.

” It was also their first public appearance since Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, wasThomas was arrested following a tip about a storage unit he owned in L.A. , which police found contained sexually explicit images of him with prepubescent girls. In alast month, Meghan said she was “deeply distressed” by the allegations against Thomas, which were first brought to her attention in 2018 in a letter from the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection.

Also read Harry Speaks Alone at Brussels Child Safety Event After Meghan Withdraws

“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” Meghan said. Harry spoke to Parliament on behalf of the couple on Tuesday, and also participated in a panel titled Beyond Promises: Building a Digital Future That Works for Children.

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Meghan was originally slated to deliver the speech, but, according to British tabloids, she pulled out ahead of the visit. An “insider” toldin 2025 as part of the Archewell Foundation’s No Child Lost to Social Media campaign. The installation is made up of 50 lightboxes resembling smartphone screens, each of which features a child’s face. Per the organization’s, “These images represent the ones their parents have on their phone lockscreens.

Their faces serve as a constant reminder of what has been lost. ” “If technology really can change the world for the better,” Harry said during his address, “let’s begin by making it safe for children. ” The couple did not answer reporters’ questions as they arrived in Brussels, but both were dressed in black and wore red poppy pins associated with Remembrance Day in the UK. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.