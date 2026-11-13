Megatronus Rex Transforms in Transformers Comic Issue 39

Megatron returns as the powerful Megatronus Rex in Transformers Issue 39. Discover the new tank and railgun forms, Elita Prime's plan for aid, and Soundwave's potential betrayal.

Megatronus Rex emerges in Transformers issue 39 as a terrifying new force within the Energon Universe, fundamentally shifting the balance of power between Autobots and Decepticons. This transformation represents a significant evolution for the Decepticon leader, who was previously trapped in a crystallized cocoon and forced to submit to Megatronus.

Transformations Reveal New Power

During the 2026 New York Comic-Con, Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment revealed that the Decepticon leader would return in an upgraded form called Megatronus Rex. This announcement highlighted a design featuring increased weaponry, a logical progression for a Transformer undergoing such a dramatic power increase.

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Transformers issue 39 confirms that these upgrades extend far beyond mere size. The character has evolved from a simple laser pistol form into a massive tank capable of destroying the mountain stronghold housing the Autobots. This sheer scale of destruction demonstrates the lethal threat he now poses to his former rivals.

Further complicating the tactical landscape, Megatronus Rex also transforms into a railgun substantial enough for the Devastator to hold. This dual capability establishes him as the most potent weapon in the Energon Universe, with few visible means for current heroes to counter his assault.

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Internal Decepticon Conflict Deepens

Megatronus Rex maintains his reputation as a ruthless and uncaring antagonist, refusing to show mercy even to his own subordinates. When Soundwave attempted to attack Optimus Prime, Megatronus Rex violently backhanded his second-in-command, sending him flying across the battlefield.

This harsh treatment of loyal soldiers reinforces Megatron's history of prioritizing survival over camaraderie. Such actions may serve as a catalyst for internal dissent, particularly among those who have witnessed the former leader's selfish and reckless behavior throughout the war.

The Energon Universe, which debuted in Void Rivals issue 1 in 2023, has consistently shown that the war between these factions causes devastating collateral damage to humans on Earth. The recent retreat of Decepticons in issue 29 and the subsequent power vacuum have left lingering scars on both sides of the conflict.

Autobot Strategy and Potential Betrayals

Optimus Prime has relinquished his title to Elita Prime, a decision that allows her to take a more strategic approach to the ongoing crisis. In Transformers issue 38, she recognized the necessity of staying on Earth and agreed to Jazz's proposal to send reinforcements and Energon to assist the remaining Autobots.

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While this aid may not be sufficient to defeat Megatronus Rex entirely, it could provide the Autobots with enough strength to execute a tactical retreat. The return of Jazz and other allies from Cybertron offers a glimmer of hope in an otherwise dire situation.

Potential betrayal within the Decepticon ranks looms large, particularly regarding Soundwave. After being captured and shown mercy by the Autobots, Soundwave may finally understand why former Decepticon Firecracker switched sides. His loyalty to a leader who now attacks him could shatter, leading to a shocking alliance with his former enemies.

Such a defection would mark one of the most dramatic turns in the history of Image Comics' Transformers lore. However, the cost of such bravery would likely be fatal for Soundwave, as Megatronus Rex shows no tolerance for disloyalty. The coming issues will determine whether these internal fractures can save the Autobots from total annihilation.