Megatron Evolves Into Megatronus Rex in Transformers #38

Skybound's Transformers #38 unveils Megatron's terrifying evolution into Megatronus Rex. The Decepticon leader wields the Matrix of Oppression, posing a severe threat to Optimus Prime and the Autobots.

Megatron has undergone a terrifying transformation in Skybound Comics' Transformers #38. The Decepticon leader has emerged from a chrysalis state to become Megatronus Rex. This new form grants him immense power through the Matrix of Oppression. The evolution fundamentally shifts the balance of the ongoing war.

Megatron's Dark Evolution Complete

The character has submitted to the dark artifact known as the Matrix of Oppression. This object serves as the sinister counterweight to the Matrix of Leadership. Within his cocoon, Megatron experienced visions of previous Decepticon leaders. These visions guided his submission to the dark power source. The transformation is now fully complete in the latest issue. Readers witness a leader far more formidable than before.

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New Weapon Forms and Armor

Megatronus Rex possesses black armor that covers his entire body. He can transform into a massive tank with a larger cannon. This weapon dwarfs the pistol form he used to wield. The new mini-gun transforms into a weapon for Devastator. Devastator is the massive Constructicon formed by six members. Megatron now serves as the ultimate firearm for this giant. The combination of Devastator and Megatron is devastating.

Contrast With Optimus Prime

Optimus Prime recently gave up the Matrix of Leadership. Elita-1 took the artifact and became Elita Prime. She led several Autobots back to Cybertron to continue the conflict. Optimus remains on Earth without his typical power. His name is now just Optimus, reflecting his diminished status. The contrast with the empowered Megatron is stark. Megatronus Rex has embraced dark power to become stronger. Optimus sacrificed power for the good of his people.

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Impact on Cybertronian War

The timing of this evolution is disastrous for the Autobots. Megatronus Rex absolutely dwarfs Optimus in current strength. He is far more formidable than the remaining Autobot leader. Readers should expect the next issue to feature an Autobot bloodbath. The war between the two Cybertronian factions has escalated. This stage of conflict promises to be the most dangerous yet. The Decepticons hold a significant advantage in raw power.

Hope Through Dinobots and Future

Some hope remains for Optimus and his allies. The Dinobots have been teased in upcoming issues. Grimlock leads the Dinobots in an impressive T.Rex form. These creatures will provide major backup to the outnumbered Autobots. Their arrival may balance the scales against the Decepticons. The Energon Universe continues to expand its narrative scope. Transformers #38 is currently on sale from Skybound and Image Comics.