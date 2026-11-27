US Commerce Department investigates Alice Huang's Megaspeed for alleged illicit transfer of restricted Nvidia Blackwell semiconductors to Shanghai data centers.

US investigators have linked restricted Nvidia Blackwell semiconductors to a Shanghai data center operated by Megaspeed, the company led by Alice Huang. This discovery places the Singapore-based firm at the center of a US Commerce Department inquiry into alleged export control violations. The chips are reportedly connected to Huang, who is the former partner of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. This relationship has drawn scrutiny as federal officials examine potential sanctions evasion.

Nvidia Blackwell Chips Found In Shanghai Facility

Documents reveal that Nvidia Blackwell semiconductors were present inside a data center in Shanghai associated with Alice Huang. These high-performance processors were previously among the most powerful chips offered by Nvidia. They have since been heavily restricted for sale to Chinese entities under US export regulations. The presence of these specific components suggests a potential bypass of current trade barriers.

Also read A look at the investigations involving Nvidia, Jensen Huang and Megaspeed

Two entities, Yangtze River Delta Project and Shanghai Kezhan, are utilizing the hardware at the Shanghai facility. Lending documents indicate that Yangtze River Delta Project received the equipment as collateral for a fourteen million dollar loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank. Shanghai Kezhan also secured funding from a Shanghai government agency to purchase the semiconductors. These financial records provide concrete evidence of how the chips entered Chinese possession.

Trump Predicts Blackwell Availability Timeline

President Donald Trump recently addressed the availability of these advanced semiconductors during a trip to China. He stated that Chinese buyers would not be permitted to purchase Blackwell chips for another two to three years. Trump explained that Nvidia is already developing successor technology that will supersede the Blackwell architecture.

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The President indicated that future permission for sales might be granted once new proprietary chips are available. His comments were made during a Fox News interview at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. This timeline highlights the strategic importance Nvidia places on maintaining technological advantages in the AI hardware market.

Megaspeed Faces Commerce Department Scrutiny

The US Commerce Department launched an investigation into Megaspeed in 2024. This probe followed suspicions that the company was evading export controls by selling restricted chips to China. In June 2025, officials attempted to interview Alice Huang as part of this inquiry. Simultaneously, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its official no-sell list.

Earlier this week, the Bureau of Industry and Security announced the blacklisting of Megaspeed. The agency cited suspicions that the company acted contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests. Officials also warned of a significant risk that Megaspeed was diverting advanced computing commodities to unauthorized end users. This action formalizes the restrictions on doing business with the Singapore-based firm.

Impact On Nvidia And Chinese Tech Sector

The involvement of Alice Huang adds a personal dimension to the regulatory crackdown. She is the former partner of Jensen Huang, who recently regained his position as CEO of Nvidia. Jensen Huang publicly embraced Alice Huang at the COMPUTEX 2024 conference in Taipei, Taiwan. This visibility has intensified focus on the personal and professional ties between the tech leader and the investigated entity.

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Nvidia faces ongoing pressure to ensure its technology does not leak into unauthorized networks. The company is actively working to prevent the diversion of its most powerful processors. The investigation into Megaspeed underscores the strict enforcement of US export controls. It signals a broader effort to limit Chinese access to cutting-edge AI hardware.