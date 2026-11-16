Singapore-based cloud provider Megaspeed states Alice Huang, linked to the scandal that ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left its employ in August 2025. The company denies allegations of illegal chip transfers to China and announces an internal investigation as U.S. authorities continue to assess Huang's alleged ties to Beijing.

Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., during a Bloomberg Television interview in London, UK, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. Megaspeed released a statement saying that Alice Huang has not worked for the company in more than a year.

The Singapore-based cloud computing business also indicated that it will launch an internal investigation. A reported affair between Alice Huang and former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang helped lead to his resignation. Alice Huang, the suspected spy whose affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang helped lead to his ouster and sparked major U.S. national security concerns, had not worked at Megaspeed in over a year, the company stated.

Also read Megaspeed says Alice Huang left in 2025 as company conducts internal probe over Nvidia fallout

The Singapore-based cloud computing business told The Associated Press via email that Alice Huang "left Megaspeed effective Aug. 30, 2025, and currently has no role with the company," adding that "Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters.

"Megaspeed, which has been accused of illegally transferring advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies, also denied those allegations in the statement, saying that it is a "legitimate and lawful business" and accusations against it "are not supported by verifiable evidence. " The company added that it has retained outside legal counsel to conduct an internal investigation. Jensen Huang, 63, acknowledged the affair with Alice Huang in a statement to Nvidia employees last week.

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Huang ended up resigning from his chief executive role with the world's second-largest company on Thursday after a report emerged of a second affair, one that involved a woman who reported directly to him. A New York Times report indicated that U.S. intelligence believed Alice Huang was a spy feeding information directly to Beijing.

On Thursday, the same day Jensen Huang resigned, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department still has not concluded if Alice Huang is a spy. Chinese leaders said the allegations are unsubstantiated. Megaspeed, which was founded in 2015 as a Chinese video game company, adopted its current name in March 2023 when all shares were transferred to Huang Le Limited, which corresponds with Alice Huang’s Chinese name, Huang Le.

By November, she was not listed as a Megaspeed director and the company had been transferred to Singaporean businessman Tan Yong Pon, who is also known as James Tan. The Associated Press, though, cited short seller Culper Research, which noted that a Megaspeed employee said in a May report that Alice Huang was "actually still our boss" and was involved in the company’s daily operations. Information for this article was taken from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando, Florida.