Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Swimwear Collection at Miami Swim Week Following Split from Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at the 2026 Paraiso Miami Swim Week, walking in her Hot Girl Summer runway show and debuting the second collection of her swimwear brand. The appearance, coming one month after her confirmed split from Klay Thompson, featured a patterned swimsuit with side cutouts and was interpreted as a confident statement moving forward.

Megan Thee Stallion made a bold statement at the 2026 Paraiso Miami Swim Week , turning the runway into a personal showcase of confidence and style following her public split from NBA player Klay Thompson .

The 31-year-old rapper and performer walked in the Hot Girl Summer Runway Show, debuting new pieces from her swimwear brand's second collection. In exclusive footage captured by the Daily Mail, she presented a toned physique in a patterned swimsuit featuring dramatic side cutouts, supported by thin halter straps. She completed the look with open-toed white heels, a sleek ponytail, chunky bracelets, and hooped earrings.

Her makeup was glammed up with voluminous lashes, smoky eye shadow, warm blush, highlighter, and a nude satin lip tint, all contributing to an aura of unshakable confidence. Stallion's appearance was more than just a fashion moment; it was framed by media narratives as a display of a "revenge body" directed at her ex-partner.

The performance on the catwalk served to underscore her announcement from the previous month, where she confirmed the end of her relationship with Klay Thompson, citing breaches of trust, fidelity, and respect as non-negotiable values. By taking center stage at a major swimwear event, she visibly prioritized her career and personal brand, projecting strength and independence.

The show provided a platform to reintroduce her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line, which she described as inclusive and designed for everyone to "kick off the summer in style.

" She even noted plans for matching looks for fans and their pets, aiming to broaden her brand's community-focused reach. The timing of the runway show, exactly one month after her breakup became public, was notable. In her statement to People magazine, Megan Thee Stallion emphasized her commitment to self-prioritization and moving forward with peace and clarity. Her Miami debut thus functioned as both a business venture and a symbolic personal milestone.

She interacted with other models at the end of the show, accepting a bouquet of flowers and participating in a brief photo session, further cementing her role as a standout figure in the event. The combination of a high-profile swim week appearance, a new collection launch, and the persistent media comparison to her former relationship created a multifaceted narrative of resilience, entrepreneurship, and glamour





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